2022's next Galaxy M-series phone will launch with a distinctly un-Samsung-like design – Notebookcheck.net

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy M33 and M23 in 2022; now, the OEM is slated to allow the M13 to join them soon. 91Mobiles bases this new claim on a series of images reportedly acquired from the "production facility" for the smartphone in question.
These allegedly clandestine factory shots seem to depict the rear panel for the same device from all angles. Therefore, they include a snap of its camera hump, which, frankly, looks very similar to that of a certain new Realme phone.
However, 91Mobiles asserts that it actually belongs to the "Galaxy M13" instead. The leak does indeed contain what might be fittings or machinery with an official-looking "Property of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd." sign also specifying the model number SM-M135F.
Going by the OEM’s normal naming conventions, this might indeed correspond to a new Galaxy M variant. There are few indications as to its specs at present, besides the mention of 5G connectivity and the strong likelihood of just 2 rear cameras behind enlarged lenses.
On the other hand, 91Mobiles does purport to observe that its apparent rear panel is made of polycarbonate, and also to predict a screen not unlike that of the A13 5G (even if it won’t look the same from the back now), thereby hinting at scope for budget pricing in this rumored smartphone.
Therefore, should this Galaxy M13 5G truly debut soon, it might prove a potentially confusing entrant in markets such as India soon.
