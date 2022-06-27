What to expect from Apple in the second half of 2022? – Pocketnow

Ads

Get a Samsung Galaxy S22 and save big!!

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apple’s WWDC 2022 was jam-packed with announcements, including iOS 16 with the new lock screen, two new MacBooks with the second-generation M-series chip, and a major update for the Watch. With the software-focused event now out of the way, Apple’s attention has now turned to launch a number of hardware products, including the iPhone 14 series, new M2-powered Macs and MacBooks, AirPods Pro 2, three new Apple Watch models, and much more. Here’s everything you should expect from Apple in the second half of 2022:

For the first time in a while, Apple launched new hardware products at WWDC. While the company didn’t unveil the first AR/VR Mixed Reality headset we’re all expecting, it did launch the all-new MacBook Air and the new MacBook Pro with the new M2 chipset. The new M2 chip brings a lot of improvements. Popular Apple leaker Mark Gurman now claims that Apple has more M2-powered Macs in the pipeline. These include:

The 2022 Mac mini is said to sport an all-new look that will match the design language that Apple has been trying to implement across the Mac lineup. It will be available in two CPU options: M2 and M2 Pro. In addition, new variants of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will also be introduced with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Apple could also (finally) update the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chips this year, as per Gurman.

And oh, for those wondering about the improvements M2 brings over the first-generation M1, here’s how the new Apple M2 chip fares against the Apple M1.

Like every other year, Apple will also launch the new iPhone series, probably called the iPhone 14 series, later this fall. Thanks to the leaked information, we already have a pretty good idea about how Apple’s 2022 flagship smartphone is shaping up to be. The Pro models, specifically, are said to be getting some huge upgrades over the last generation. Features such as a 48MP primary camera, punch hole + pill-shaped cutout in the front, and even the new A16 Bionic chipset, are likely coming to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models only.

On the other hand, it seems that Apple is planning only minor upgrades for the two non-Pro iPhone 14 models. First of all, the company is expected to drop the mini model in favor of the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model this year. The mini iPhone series has just not worked out for Apple, with the sales of both iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini quite underwhelming. However, other than the new 6.7-inch model, no major upgrades are expected. The two non-Pro iPhone 14 models will reportedly feature the same A14 Bionic chipset, notch, and display as the last year’s iPhone 13 series. You can read more about the iPhone 14 series — the features and advancements it will bring — right here.

Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches out there, and the company continuously works to improve it even further. The company is rumored to announce three new Apple Watch models later this year, namely the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Rugged Edition. Leaker Jon Prosser claims that Apple Watch Series 8 will come with the flat-edge design Apple Watch Series 7 was expected to launch with.

However, those looking for a performance upgrade would be disappointed. Mark Gurman claims that even though the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with the company’s new S8 processor, it will have the same specifications as the S7, which had the same specifications as the S6 chipset. In simple terms, Apple will be using the same chipset for the third time, albeit its new name.

Talking about the upcoming Apple Watch SE 2, Gurman says that it will have the same design and display as the currently available Apple Watch SE. But there will be major upgrades in the chipset department as the Watch SE 2 will feature the same S8 chip as the Series 8. Since the Apple Watch Series 3 doesn’t support watchOS 9, Apple will most likely discontinue the model, and in turn, the 2020 SE will become the mid-tier option.

According to Gurman, Apple will launch new high-end and low-end iPad models this year. The new 10th generation basic iPad will come with a number of major improvements over the last generation, including a bigger display and USB-C support. It will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor and will support a lot more accessories in comparison to the previous model thanks to the new powerful connector.

Apple will also launch new iPad Pro models alongside the new basic iPad. The new iPad Pro models will only be a minor update over the previous generation and the main highlight of the new models will be the second-generation M2 chip. Other than that, the design, display, and camera are expected to remain the same. If you are interested in knowing more about the upcoming Pro model iPads, check out our guide covering every leak, news, and rumor about the iPad Pro 2022.

Apple introduced third-generation AirPods last year. While we’re not expecting Apple to launch AirPods 4 this fall, many leakers and rumors have suggested that the Cupertino-giant will release AirPods Pro 2 in the second half of 2022. Various reports have suggested that the second-generation AirPods Pro will bring a number of major improvements over the current-gen, including an all-new new design, lossless audio support, and health sensors.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the AirPods Pro 2 would look closer to Beats Fit Pro, with the in-ear wingtip design and no stem. Popular AirPods leaker 52Audio claims that the AirPods Pro 2’s health-tracking features will include heart rate monitoring and a Hearing Aid mode that would allow users to use the earphones for sound enhancement.

The code of AirPods Max beta firmware, spotted by 9to5Mac, has also hinted that the AirPods Pro 2 will feature the next generation of the H1 chip and Bluetooth 5.2, allowing for better audio quality and lossless streaming. Other features of the second-generation AirPods Pro include improved Find My integration and USB-C fast charging support. There is no word on the release date or price yet, but we expect Apple to release the next-gen wireless earphones sometime this fall.

While Apple didn’t talk about Apple TV or HomePod during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Gurman claims that the company is working on nice upgrades for both the products. The new Apple TV 4K, with codename J255, is in the works and will be powered by the A14 Bionic processor. It will come with an additional gigabyte of RAM that could come in handy for the new gaming capabilities that Apple has introduced in tvOS 16.

Talking about the HomePod, Gurman says that Apple will be launching a new model in the second half of 2022 — though it could also be pushed to early 2023. It will run on the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8 and will come with a design similar to the original HomePod. It will feature an all-new display on the top that could also support multi-touch functionality.

Which Apple product are you excited about the most? Let us know in the comments section below!

The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro combines the best hardware available in Apple’s tablet stable. It comes with the Liquid Retina XDR display with support for ProMotion and is a choice worth looking at for those who need a high brightness panel when on the go.

iPhone 13 Pro packs Apple’s best processor and camera hardware in its Stainless Steel chassis to provide buyers with the most robust iPhone experience yet.

Ads

Apple Watch Series 7 features a refreshed design with slimmer bezels, new fast-charging capability, and added protection against dust with a new IP6X rating, in addition to its WR50 water resistance.

Read More: Bloomberg

Today’s best deals come from Samsung.com, where you will find a vast selection of products on sale thanks to the latest Discover Samsung deals

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and B&H, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22, Apple’s M1-powered Mac Mini, MacBook Air, and other great products on sale.

With just a $200 difference between the M1 and M2 MacBook Air models, is spending $1,199 on the new 2022 MacBook Air worth it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air, the Samsung Galaxy S22, and more products on sale

Today’s best deals will get you amazing savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, gaming products, soundbars, and more

Today’s best deals start at Samsung.com, where the latest Discover Samsung sales event will let you score huge savings on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and other great products

Nothing has announced that its Phone (1) won’t launch in the US and Canada. We speculate three reasons why the Nothing Phone 1 could be skipping the North American market.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus is an improved version of the previous Dimensity 9000 chip, and it comes with a performance upgrade and a better 18-bit ISP (Image Signal Processor). Here’s everything you need to know.

The new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 features a larger, 1.62-inch display, SPO2 tracking, and many other improvements under the hood. In this article, we find out if it’s worth upgrading and whether you should buy it.

A lot of information about the upcoming Nothing Phone 1 has been revealed ahead of launch on July 12, 2022. Here’s every bit of news, leak, rumor, feature, and spec about the Nothing Phone 1 that has surfaced on the internet.

ZTE’s latest flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, is now available for purchase in the US. Here are 5 reasons why you should consider buying this smartphone and 4 reasons why you should not.

It’s interesting to see Apple and Google finally go head to head in an almost fair fight, and yet realize that each company values different things.

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, smart TVs, the Apple TV 4K, and more products on sale

Get up to $2,500 savings on the latest sales event that’s currently live at B&H.com

source