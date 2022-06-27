BREAKING: Disney Enchantment Fireworks to be Presented Twice Nightly on Select Dates in July at Magic Kingdom – WDW News Today

Ads

“Disney Enchantment” will be presented twice nightly from July 14 to 24 at Magic Kingdom.

The first performance will be at 9:20 p.m. and the second will be at 11:00 p.m. Before and after these dates, the show will be presented once nightly.

Disney recently extended hours to 11:00 p.m. at Magic Kingdom during these dates. Are you excited to see “Disney Enchantment” twice in one day in July? Let us know in the comments.

Here’s a novel idea for Disney…instead of twice nightly fireworks…bring a night parade to MK.

