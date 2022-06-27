Apple's share of the global premium smartphone market gets even bigger in the first quarter of 2022 – Notebookcheck.net

Apple has once again beaten other OEMs such as Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi out of the park in terms of premium smartphone market worldwide in 1Q2022. Its share, already set at 57% from 1Q2021 data, grew even further to 62%, according to the latest findings released by Counterpoint Research.
Samsung’s performance declined slightly by comparison, although it was able to stay in second place at 16%. On the other hand, its Galaxy S22 Ultra proved the best-selling Android device in the segment in 1Q2022.
OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi have also been able to just about maintain their positions from 1Q2021; however, it almost inevitably wasn’t such good news for Huawei, which lost its #3 ranking with a share that has dwindled to 3% in 1Q2022.
The sector as a whole saw a total sale volume of -8% YoY; however, Counterpoint Research asserts that the premium smartphone space is holding up well, as an unprecedented 3 of every 10 phones sold coming from the price-bracket in 1Q2022.
In addition, its sales value went up by 0.5%, although this was due to higher average asking prices (or ASPs) compared to 1Q2021. This "revenue resilience", as Counterpoint puts it, might be partially due to its defining "premium" as having a wholesale ASP of at least US$400 – a price-tier that has seen more variety than ever before as of late.
In addition, the "ultra-premium" (US$1000 and above) bracket grew by 164% YoY – which, as more phones gravitated toward it in 2022, might not be that much of a surprise. This may also be why it is the fastest-growing segment in North America, Western Europe, and China, and not, unfortunately, because more consumers have the money to spend.
