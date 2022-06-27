Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes List of Top 10 Most Mentioned Coins on Twitter – Times Tabloid

Ads

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the hottest meme token in the market, continues to gain popularity within the crypto community, especially the crypto Twitter.

A couple of hours ago, the crypto markets data aggregation and analytics platform, CryptoRank Platform, shared the data of the top 10 most mentioned coins on Twitter this week. The second-largest meme token, SHIB, managed to occupy the 5th position on the list with 328,565 mentions, beating the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), BabyDoge, and Cardano (ADA).

As expected, the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), led the ranking with 3,349,112 mentions and 810,321 mentions, respectively.

CryptoRank Platform tweeted, “Top 10 Coins Mentioned on Twitter this Week. $BTC 3,349,112 $ETH 810,321 $XTZ 395,481 $CAKE 358,947 $SHIB 328,565 $DOGE 307,029 #BABYDOGE 217,251 $ADA 187,132 $RARI 150,599 $SFM 138,785.”

Top 10 Coins Mentioned on Twitter this Week 📣$BTC 3,349,112$ETH 810,321$XTZ 395,481$CAKE 358,947$SHIB 328,565$DOGE 307,029#BABYDOGE 217,251$ADA 187,132$RARI 150,599$SFM 138,785

👉 https://t.co/AgXao7PE69 pic.twitter.com/CJATDYKtPg

— CryptoRank Platform (@CryptoRank_io) February 26, 2022

According to WhaleStats, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has returned to the top 10 most purchased tokens in the market. Although the purchased amount seems to be insignificant, the strong buying power has already hit the crypto market as the majority of assets are recovering.

The total USD value of Shiba Inu holdings on the market has reached $1.3 billion. The total value of assets held by whales correlates with the 13.5% price increase recorded by SHIB about two days ago.

According to the data shared by WhaleStats, the average quantity of SHIB purchased by whales stays at about 80 million tokens. In terms of volume among whales, Shiba Inu experienced a 207% volume increase.

