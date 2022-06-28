Amazon Prime Day Deals | Apple Watch, AirPods, Mac Sale – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Amazon Prime Day is a shopping holiday meant to rival Cyber Monday as a global consumer event. It began as a day of deals in 2015 and later expanded to a two-day sale for Prime members. Prime Day 2022 will start on July 12 and run through July 13.
● Two-day Amazon deals shopping event
● Must be a Prime member
● Will occur July 12-13
● Typically includes discounts on select Apple products
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.
Amazon Prime Day is a shopping holiday that the online retailer started in 2015. While it got off to a rocky start, Amazon’s Prime Day is now a, extremely popular event, with customers scouring the site for Black Friday and Cyber Monday types of deals. Among countless other discounted items, each year’s sale typically includes some Apple products.
The consumer holiday will occur on July 12 and July 13, 2022.
Amazon has already launched early discounts on its own devices, as well as third-party brands like Toshiba and P&G. Keep an eye on this page for plenty more markdowns as we near the July 12-13 Prime Day event.
Amazon isn’t the only place to secure the best prices on Apple hardware. Third-party resellers like Adorama, B&H, Walmart and Best Buy also get in on the action by slashing prices throughout Prime week and beyond, with many of the discounts available exclusively for AppleInsider readers.
*Price with coupon code APINSIDER using this activation link at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama.
There are plenty of bargains in effect on televisions, accessories and home office gear to complement your Apple hardware.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping holiday designed to rival events like BF and Cyber Monday. The sale lasts two days. Before 2020, Amazon always held it in mid-July of each year.
Amazon staggers many shorter deals throughout the two-day event. It includes many limited-time discounts that may only last several hours. High-demand items frequently sell out before the deal expires.
Amazon announces some deals in advance — often including Amazon-made devices like Kindle and Echo. However, “Flash Deals” often remain a mystery until they go live on the website.
The surprise factor encourages customers to check back continually, leading to unplanned purchases. The continual discovery of new offers can also bring about non-stop media coverage, essentially providing Amazon with free advertising throughout the entire two-day event.
From 2015 to 2019, Amazon held Prime Day in mid-July. The online seller held the first Prime Day in honor of the website’s 20th anniversary that month.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon pushed back the 2020 event to October.
Prime Day 2022 will occur on July 12 and 13.
Yes. Previously, the 2021 sale included numerous Apple products, including AirPods deals for $60 off, $120 off an Apple Watch Series 6, and up to $200 off M1 MacBooks.
In 2019, Amazon became an official Apple Authorized Reseller. Prime Day listings described as both “sold by” and “ships from” Amazon.com are guaranteed to be official Apple products.
Third-party resellers can sell Apple products on Amazon, but they may present some risk of receiving counterfeits, open-box items listed as new, or other issues.
Viewing seller ratings and reviews can help shoppers discern whether a particular deal is trustworthy.
Amazon’s sale has fallen on the following dates:
Amazon postponed the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company returned to running the sale in the normal July spot for 2022.
Amazon’s sales often provide steep discounts from standard retail pricing.
In 2015, the event’s first year, customers complained that most sale items were far from popular. Social media users criticized the event for serving as little more than an “Amazon garage sale.”
However, the company began offering more appealing sale items in subsequent years. In 2016, Amazon said customers placed 60% more orders than in the first year.
Today, Prime Day’s high-profile deals are much closer to Black Friday sales than they were at the beginning.
Yes, Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month. The pricing for a Prime Membership has increased in the past year, but trials are available and may be utilized during Prime Day to take part in the deals available for purchase.
Yes, Amazon has a Prime student discount program. Students can pay $69.99 per year or $7.49 per month. Currently, you may try Amazon Prime Student with a free 6-month trial. Following the trial, you’ll pay just $7.49 a month. Students are required to submit documentation to verify their eligibility.
Amazon says that customers saved $1.4 billion during the 2020 shopping event.
According to Amazon, its Amazon Music promotions offered the best deal ever for Prime members and drove more sign-ups for Amazon Music Unlimited worldwide than any other Prime Day.
The company listed top-selling item types, excluding Amazon devices, from several other regions:
Amazon says the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote was the most popular global purchase. The company also mentioned that customers purchased a record-setting number of Fire TVs, from brands including Toshiba and Insignia.
Amazon says third-party sellers made over $3.5 billion in 2020.
In 2018, Amazon began partnering with artists to include live concerts for Prime customers. That year, the firm held an event with Ariana Grande that streamed on Amazon Video and Twitch. A 2019 concert featured a performance by Taylor Swift and other popular musical acts. In 2021, Amazon offered the Prime Day Show, featuring music from Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and H.E.R.
