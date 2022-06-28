Can Chronoly (CRNO) Match the Growth of Shiba Inu (SHIB)? – NewsBTC

Ads

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has suffered a fall from grace after last year’s hype.Gr ouped investment from the likes of Reddit’s WallStreetBets multi-million user base was adding big liquidity to themes and SHIB was a big gainer. As the tide has gone out, Shiba Inu investors can lick their wounds, but Chronoly may be another project that can provide big gains. Chronoly (CRNO) is leveraging the power of NFTs in the market for luxury watches and with real assets backing the tokens, the project will avoid the wild downswings of meme investments.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has lost a large part of its market cap in the last 6-8 months, but the coin made fortunes for some last year. The controversial meme token provided investors with returns of 43,800,000% last year. Investing at the start would’ve turned $3 into over $1 million. Shiba Inu developers have started a move to the metaverse in order to spark a revival in the token. SHIB: The Metaverse is a virtual world for the Shiba Inu community and will utilise NFTs and virtual land. Landowners will then have the opportunity to change the name of the plot for a fee in SHIB. That fee will then be burned in order to reduce the token supply. However, Shiba Inu still has a large circulating supply of tokens. It is said that lightning never strikes twice in the same place and maybe Shiba Inu owners have already had their chance for life-changing gains.

Chronoly (CRNO) is a new entrant to the cryptocurrency world being built on the Ethereum blockchain, this project is a first of its kind. NFT’s that are backed by the real world asset, which in this case is a rare, luxury and exclusive watch with appreciating historical value. Unlike the meme coins, there will be real assets in play with Chronoly which are stored in highly secure vaults across the world. These vaults are fully insured and owned by some of the most respected security companies in the world.

The CRNO token also provides passive income with staking and a lending protocol to be introduced towards the end of Q4. In the future, Chronoly plans to also enter the metaverse and that is likely to be a driver of further upside where you will be able to showcase your watch collection and even display your watch NFT on your avatar’s wrist. There have been talks amongst analysts that Chronoly could increase a further 2,000% during the presale phase which is planned to conclude on September 27th.

More information on the Chronoly.io presale here:

Website: https://chronoly.io/

Presale: https://presale.chronoly.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/Chronolyio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chronolyio



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source