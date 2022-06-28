How To Save Instagram Story With Music In Gallery (Story Saver App) – Digit

Ads

The popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram along with its many features also offers Story sharing features. It is one of the better features currently available on Instagram. With a few clicks, you can add trending music, emojis, GIFs etc to make your stories more happening. And the best part about it is the stories stay for only 24 hrs.

But when saving the pictures with music, one faces problems. You are able to download the picture, but the music on it doesn’t get downloaded. To download your story as it is, you should know how to save Instagram stories with music in the gallery.

In this step-by-step guide, you will learn 3 ways to download your story with music in your gallery.

If you plan to download the story, after you have posted it, kindly follow the below mentioned steps, to know how to do it.

1. By using another application.

2. You can also save the stories, once they have expired, as in after 24 hrs, you can download them through the Archives.

3. Other methods can be, you can share the story as a post, and then download it, it will be downloaded with music.

On Instagram, if you have a public account then you can install another application to download the music on your story without logging in to your account. In case you have a private account you will be required to add your account and can then download your story with music.

The applications you can use,

Story saver Instagram

Stories IG

With story saver, if you follow the steps mentioned below, you can download your story with music easily. However, this application is only for Public Accounts.

1. Go to Storysaver.net from your browser.

2. In the search bar enter your account handle name.

3. After that you have to verify captcha and click download.

4. It will show the existing stories of the Instagram account.

5. The story which you want to download with music,next to it tap on “save as video” to download.

6. A pop window will appear asking for download.

7. Now click on download, and now you have got the story with music in your gallery.

For Private Accounts, you have to use the application from the Google Play store or the Apple Store.

This method also works for Public Accounts. you can also download the highlights available on your Instagram handle.

1. Go to storiesig.net from your browser.

2. In the search bar enter your Instagram handle name.

3. Here, you would be able to see the available stories and highlights.

4. Now click on save video, the story or highlight which you want to save.

5. A pop up window will open, asking you for “download”.

6. Click on “download”, and now you can access the video in your gallery.

After you enable the ‘archive stories option”, your stories after expiring your stories will be automatically downloaded into your android archives. For this to happen, follow the below mentioned steps.

1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Go to “settings” and then “privacy”.

3. Click on “Story”.

4. And now enable the option “save to archive”.

If you want to save it with video, follow these steps:

1. Go to Chrome and open storysaver.

2. Now open instagram, and open your story, click on the three dots on the bottom right corner, and click on “copy link”.

3. Now paste the link in storysaver, and download it.

The steps for downloading the story with music on iPhone are mentioned below:

1. On your iPhone go to Safari.

2. Now go to storysaver.

3. In the search box, paste the link of your story and then click on download.

