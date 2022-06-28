2022 5G Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report with Profiles of T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, BBK, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, Intel – GlobeNewswire

Ads

June 27, 2022 04:48 ET | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Investing in 5G – An Investment Guide and Marketing/Technical Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report is unique among 5G reports – it is specifically focused on the investor and/or the investor advisor.

The entire first section of the report (nearly half of the report) is devoted to questions of investment. The following companies are profiled with 5G activities, financials, and 5G positioning in the investment sections:

T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, Dish Network, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, BBK Electronics, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola/Lenovo, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Intel.

Ads

The technology/marketing sections detail the architecture on several different levels to make the information usable for anyone from an investor adviser to a highly trained engineer. Forecasts are provided for capital expenditures, traffic growth deployment rates and several other items of interest.

These questions and others concerning the technical and marketing aspects of 5G services are answered in this report. Some of the questions about investment have to be answered in the context of a particular investors’ circumstances, but this report will provide the data to intelligently make those decisions.

In addition, all of the normally expected technical/marketing information points (architecture, forecasts, deployment scenarios, etc.) are included in this massive (nearly 100 figures and well over 130 pages) report.

Questions like the following are answered:

Key Topics Covered:

1. What Is 5G?



2. Investment Opportunities in 5G Based Services



3. Architecture of 5G



4. What Are the Characteristics of 5G Services?

5. 5G Forecasts

Appendix I – History of Generations of cellular Phones in the USA



Appendix II. Major Use Cases for 5G: IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, Overbuild



Appendix III – List of US Cellular Carriers



Appendix IV – Traffic Statistics Relationships

Appendix V Data Traffic Fundamentals



Appendix VI The Lightwave Network



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnumbh

source