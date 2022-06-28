TECNO Quietly Launches Spark 8 Featuring "Stop at Nothing" Branding – Techweez

Ads

TECNO has quietly launched the Spark 8 which succeeds the Spark 7 series from early this year. This is also the first smartphone that bears the “Stop at Nothing” branding the company recently adopted.

TECNO already has a few of its smartphones in the market including the Phantom X, Camon 17 Pro and the Spark 7P which will now be joined by the new TECNO Spark 8.

TECNO Spark 8 is the new budget smartphone and comes with features that include a 6.5″ LCD(HD+) screen that has a notch that houses the 8MP front-facing camera.

TECNO Spark 8 is powered by a Helio P22 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

TECNO Spark 8 runs on Android 11 Go paired with HiOS 7.6.

At the back, TECNO decided to go with a huge camera island that also has a fingerprint sensor. We have a dual-camera setup that includes a 16MP camera and a complementary VGA lens.

At the helm is a 5000mAh battery to keep the lights on plus 10W MicroUSB port.

TECNO Spark 8 is already available in Nigeria for NGN 50,000(~Ksh 13000) and will probably launch later in other markets including Kenya.

