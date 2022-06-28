Electric Vehicle Stock Surges 0.1% Monday: Should You Buy Tesla Inc (TSLA)? – InvestorsObserver

Ads

TSLA stock is higher by 0.1% as the electric vehicle stock increases $0.74 and outperforms the marketTesla Inc (TSLA) is around the top of the Consumer Cyclical sector according to InvestorsObserver. TSLA received an overall rating of 81, which means that it scores higher than 81% of stocks. Additionally, Tesla Inc scored a 84 in the Consumer Cyclical sector, ranking it higher than 84% of stocks in that sector.



What do These Ratings Mean?

Analyzing stocks can be hard. There are tons of numbers and ratios, and it can be hard to remember what they all mean and what counts as “good” for a given value. InvestorsObserver ranks stocks on eight different metrics. We percentile rank most of our scores to make it easy for investors to understand. A score of 81 means the stock is more attractive than 81 percent of stocks. Our proprietary scoring system captures technical factors, fundamental analysis and the opinions of analysts on Wall Street. This makes InvestorsObserver’s overall rating a great way to get started, regardless of your investing style. Percentile-ranked scores are also easy to understand. A score of 100 is the top and a 0 is the bottom. There’s no need to try to remember what is “good” for a bunch of complicated ratios, just pay attention to which numbers are the highest.



What’s Happening With Tesla Inc Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (TSLA) stock is up 0.1% while the S&P 500 is lower by -0.24% as of 10:20 AM on Monday, Jun 27. TSLA is up $0.74 from the previous closing price of $737.12 on volume of 7,881,307 shares. Over the past year the S&P 500 is lower by -9.05% while TSLA is up 7.13%. TSLA earned $7.40 a per share in the over the last 12 months, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61. Click Here to get the full Stock Report for Tesla Inc stock.

