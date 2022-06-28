'Lightyear': Here's When to Expect the Pixar Flick on Disney Plus – CNET

Ads

Here’s what we know so far about the latest Pixar movie’s Disney Plus streaming release.

Jennifer Bisset

Entertainment Editor, Australia

Jennifer Bisset

The latest Pixar film is out now in theaters, so it’s a matter of time before it hits Disney Plus. Lightyear is an animated flick that follows the astronaut who inspired the toy from the Toy Story series. Confused by that description? Here’s CNET’s review diving into what exactly this movie is about.

What’s also confusing: Recently, Pixar movies have been going straight to Disney Plus, skipping theaters. Soul, Luca and Turning Red all went that way. So is Lightyear doing the same? You probably already know the answer: It came out in cinemas in mid-June, but you won’t find it on Disney Plus. Not yet, anyway.

Here’s more on what we know so far about Lightyear’s streaming release.

Lightyear hits cinemas Friday, June 17. Unlike the previous three Pixar movies, it’ll exclusively be released in cinemas.

There’s been no official press release yet on when Lightyear will hit Disney Plus.

But based on previous Disney movies, we can guesstimate when the latest Pixar flick will hit Disney Plus.

Black Widow took 89 days, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took 70 days, Eternals took 68 days, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took 47 days.

What do those numbers mean for Lightyear? Basically, if it follows the most recent Disney release — the Doctor Strange sequel — it’ll hit Disney Plus in late July or early August.

🚀Get ready to go beyond infinity with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, only in theaters June 17. pic.twitter.com/CL64jpWAM4

The base Disney Plus subscription costs $8 per month or $80 per year, but if you bundle Hulu and ESPN Plus along with Disney, the cost is $14 per month.

Here’s what to look forward to in Lightyear.

