The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple AirTags – CBS News

By carolin lehmann
June 25, 2022 / 10:21 AM / Essentials
If you’re shopping around for Apple AirTags, good news: Amazon is offering deals on AirTags and AirTag holders ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Find discounts on AirTag holders from brands like Sonix, Apple and more.
Top products in this article:
Apple AirTag (4-pack), $98 (reduced from $99)
Sonix glitter AirTag case (4-pack), $14 (reduced from $25)
Apple AirTag leather key ring, $32 (reduced from $35)
Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, purses, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn’t handy, you can locate these trackers on an Apple “Find My” map. If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone’s Precision Finding feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).
Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery. Apple sells them for $29 each, or $99 for a four-pack. Smart shoppers (like us!) know that Amazon typically beats Apple’s own prices, even on the latest Apple tech, like Apple AirTags.
Apple AirTag (4-pack), $98 (reduced from $99)
Once you’ve added Apple AirTags to your Amazon cart, check out the best Apple AirTag holder deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. AirTag holders help guard against losing your tiny trackers. The affordable holders double as pet collars, keychains, wallet cards and more. (Note: AirTag holders are accessories; AirTags must be purchased separately, or as part of a bundle.)
When you’re done stocking up on Apple AirTags — and AirTag holders! — read on for additional information about Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track where it’s at from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.
Apple AirTag (4-pack), $98 (reduced from $99)
Apple AirTag (1-pack), $28 (reduced from $29)
These fun, glittery Sonix cases can be attached to keys, purses, luggage or pet collars. Other cheerful design options are available. Right now, you can save $11 on a four-pack.
Sonix glitter AirTag case (4-pack), $14 (reduced from $25)
The next time your cat makes a break for it, find her with the help of this AirTag cat collar. The collar has a bell and reflective ring. It also has two box options for your AirTag — slide-in and hanging.
Lliang AirTag cat collar with bell, $8 after coupon (reduced from $13)
This leather key ring from Apple, a No. 1-bestseller on Amazon, comes in seven colors. You can buy it with an AirTag already included as well.
Apple AirTag leather key ring, $32 (reduced from $35)
If you’re spending time near the water this summer, pick up this IPX8-rated, waterproof AirTag keychain. It promises to keep your AirTag working in up to 20 feet of water. Find it in seven colors, and in larger variety packs as well.
Mozoter waterproof AirTag keychain (2-pack), $10
Pop your AirTag into your wallet like a credit card with this durable stainless-steel case that mimics a card.
Bracket premium stainless steel credit card AirTag case (2-pack), $19
These super-affordable, silicone AirTag keychain holders cushion your AirTags in case of a fall. Hang them on anything. Available in a variety of colors.
Shuan AirTag holder (5-pack), $8 (reduced from $9)
Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don’t have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
