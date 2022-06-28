Google upgrades Pixel 6 series Bose headphones offer because of stock issues – Notebookcheck.net

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may be impressive smartphones in their own right, with significant camera upgrades over their predecessors. Arguably, Google’s offer of sending a free pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 to pre-orderers made the pair even more enticing. For context, Google ran this promotion in Germany, France, Ireland and the UK.
While you must have ordered your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro by October 27 to be eligible for the promotion, you can submit a claim for a pair of headphones until December 11. However, a reader has informed us that Google has run into trouble with fulfiling its promotion.
Reportedly, the Pixel Offers website returns the following message when registering for the Bose promotion. Please note that this has only been confirmed in Germany; we do not have a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro to hand bought in other markets to replicate the registration process.
We have news…
Due to high popularity, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (worth €399.95) are currently unavailable.
However, their value will be replaced by an incredible limited edition bundle that includes a pair of the latest Bose QuietComfort® 45 headphones in black (worth €349.95) and a Google Store voucher worth €75! A total gift value of €424.95!
It is unclear for how long Google will keep this offer running for, nor if it will apply retroactively to promotion applications that it has to finalise. Google has not officially commented on the matter, either.
