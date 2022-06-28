Chicago Med leaving Netflix in July 2022 – One Chicago Center

Ads

“End Of The Day, Anything Can Happen” Episode 720 — Pictured: Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

Netflix has been a common home for Chicago Med fans. The first five seasons have been available to stream on the platform for a couple years, allowing fans to revisit their favorite moments if they need a quick Med fix.

Unfortunately, the era of Med being on Netflix has come to an end. The show will be removed from the platform in July 2022, meaning that subscribers will need to seek out other other means of streaming if they want to keep up with the adventures at Gaffney Medical Center.

Why is the show being removed? Well, firstly, the licensing deal that Netflix struck with NBC is coming to an end, and in the time since the deal was truck, the network has developed a platform of their own: Peacock.

Peacock has become the central hub for all NBC programming, including Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD. Not only does the platform stay up to date on all completed seasons, but it updates on a weekly basis, meaning you can watch the brand new episode of Med shortly after it airs.

This licensing split has become commonplace for Netflix as of late. The more streaming platforms arise, the more networks and studios take back their franchises and shows to draw audiences.

While the removal of Chicago Med from Netflix will hit the United States first, the show will likely be scrubbed from international Netflix libraries as well. While the libraries differ from country to country, the licensing deals that Netflix strikes will eventually affect streaming throughout the globe. The United Kingdom, for example, will be removing Chicago Med on September 1.

The silver lining for Netflix users is that you will still have most of the month to rewatch Chicago Med. The show will officially be taken off on July 22, meaning you have until the 21 to binge, binge, and binge some more.

If you want to watch Chicago Fire and PD in addition to Med, then Peacock is the place for you. It’s the only platform that offers up-to-date streaming on all three shows.

