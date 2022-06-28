Apple’s iPhone 14 series and what we know about it so far – Business Today

Ads

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just a few days away and the company is expected to announce all its new software at the event. What we’ll see at WWDC 2022 on June 6 will set the tone for how we are going to be using the Apple devices going forward. And with the iPhone 14 series coming in September, it’s all the more exciting.

As we close in on September, rumours and tips about the iPhone 14 series have been pouring in. Thanks to Front Page Tech, Jon Prosser, and Ian Zelbo, we’ve also seen renders of the iPhone 14 Pro, and given their track records, this is exactly what the device might look like when it launches.

Apple’s September event, the date of which is yet to be announced, is going to bring us the iPhone 14 series which is going to comprise four devices – the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As the lineup indicates, there will be no mini-iPhone this year with Apple deciding to drop it to keep the focus on the iPhone SE devices.

No more iPhone mini

According to Consumer Research Intelligence Partners (CRIP) data, iPhone sales in the US for the March quarter saw the iPhone 13 mini constitute only 3 per cent of sales of all the iPhone 13 models. And given the fact that the iPhone 12 mini didn’t do too well either, it is understandable why Apple would want to drop the mini model.

Instead of the iPhone 14 mini, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Max should have the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but without the top specs. This is good news for buyers who are interested in the vanilla iPhone models but want more screen real estate.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is going to sell the iPhone 14 Max for $899, which is $200 less than the iPhone 14 Pro.

Better cameras

Rumour has it that Apple is going to improve the selfie camera on the iPhone 14 series and is reportedly in talks with LG Innotek for a better camera with auto-focus support. Instead of sourcing the front camera from Chinese component suppliers, Apple, according to reports, is planning to source it from South Korean component makers this time. Reports also suggest that the front camera on the iPhone 14 will cost three times more than previous models.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has mentioned that the iPhone 14 series will get an upgraded front camera with autofocus and a wider f/1.9 aperture allowing for better photos and videos.

Finally, an always-on display, and no notch

Mark Gurman tipped in his Power On newsletter that Apple is going to add the always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This feature is expected to be announced as a part of iOS 16 at WWDC. For the always-on display on the iPhone, Apple will have to use the LPTO (low-resolution polycrystalline oxide) display – the same one it uses on the newer Apple Watch models. This display tech helps conserve energy and supports variable refresh rates.

Wanting to bring in the always-on display support to the Pro models is understandable because Apple is reportedly set to drop the notch on these two devices. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to come with a pill-shaped cutout that will house the front camera and the Face ID sensors. The vanilla iPhone 14 models are still going to have the notch, though.

Who gets the A16 Bionic?

Besides the notch, there’s one other thing we might see Apple repeat on the iPhone 14’s vanilla models – the A15 Bionic. According to reports, the company might reuse the A15 Bionic for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, the same chip that powers the current iPhone 13 lineup, while the new A16 Bionic will power the Pro models.

Insiders are of the opinion that Apple’s strategy with the A15 and the A16 Bionic will help the company demarcate the Pro models from the basic models and also cut costs at a point when chips are in short supply.

A larger back camera

Apple is expected to bring in a 48MP sensor on the iPhone 14 series. This is a massive jump from the 12MP camera we have on the iPhone 13 series. This also means a bigger camera bump on the new smartphones – something we’ve seen on the Front-Page Tech’s renders. And of course, this also means new phone covers for the new series.

