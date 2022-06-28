New Glow-in-the-Dark The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Ads

A new Spirit Jersey inspired by The Haunted Mansion is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The jersey is tie-dye with shades of blue, black, and purple.

The tie-dye of each jersey is unique.

And the designs glow in the dark!

A logo for the Haunted Mansion, featuring an overlapping H and M, is on the left breast in white. A bat is above the logo and the full words “Haunted Mansion” are around it.

“The Haunted Mansion” is on the back of the shoulders in white puffy letters, with shadows behind them.

Madame Leota’s head in her crystal ball is at the bottom of the back. Around her are puffy white images of a bell, trumpet, moon, and stars.

Will you be getting ready for Halloween early with this Spirit Jersey? Let us know in the comments.

