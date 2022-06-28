Netflix movies (Feb. 2022): 50 best films to stream on platform – For The Win

Ads

It’s February! And that means it’s time to check out some of the best offerings from Netflix’s movie offerings, from classics to some new flicks that the service is premiering. Unless we’ve noted an arrival date, these are available now.

Not a Netflix member? You can sign up here.

Also: Here’s how to hack Netflix using category codes to find every movie, series offered in a specific genre.

You can also check out some of our other lists if you’re looking for a fun way to entertain yourself or kill some time:

Away we go with what to watch on Netflix in February:

An exclusive golf course has to deal with a brash new member and a destructive dancing gopher. (IMDB)

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice. (IMDB)

When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better. (IMDB)

An FBI undercover agent infiltrates the mob and finds himself identifying more with the mafia life, at the expense of his regular one. (IMDB)

When a 12-year-old girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her. (IMDB)

Three buddies wake up from a bachelor party in Las Vegas, with no memory of the previous night and the bachelor missing. They make their way around the city in order to find their friend before his wedding. (IMDB)



This story is based on the memoirs of Frank’s friend Hannah Goslar. (IMDB)

Two sisters contend for the affection of King Henry VIII. (IMDB)

In 1985 where former superheroes exist, the murder of a colleague sends active vigilante Rorschach into his own sprawling investigation, uncovering something that could completely change the course of history as we know it. (IMDB)

A local scientist is often regarded as a failure until he invents a machine that can make food fall from the sky. But little does he know, that things are about to take a turn for the worst. (IMDB)

A post-apocalyptic tale, in which a lone man fights his way across America in order to protect a sacred book that holds the secrets to saving humankind. (IMDB)

Six tales of life and violence in the Old West, following a singing gunslinger, a bank robber, a traveling impresario, an elderly prospector, a wagon train, and a perverse pair of bounty hunters. (IMDB)

An aspiring writer is hired as a croupier at a casino, where he realizes that his life as a croupier would make a great novel. (IMDB)

Four African-American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. (IMDB)

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Connie Nikas embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City’s underworld to get his brother Nick out of jail. (IMDB)

With the help of a German bounty-hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal plantation-owner in Mississippi. (IMDB)

A businessman thwarts his wife’s bequest of an estate to another woman. (IMDB)

A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space, and have returned to Earth to find their creator. (IMDB)

In 2002, an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California. (IMDB)

A martial arts master agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager. (IMDB)

In 2074, when the mob wants to get rid of someone, the target is sent into the past, where a hired gun awaits – someone like Joe – who one day learns the mob wants to ‘close the loop’ by sending back Joe’s future self for assassination. (IMDB)

Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. (IMDB)

Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players. (IMDB)

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles. (IMDB)

Hitman Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family. (IMDB)

Story of a woman and her three lovers. (IMDB)



A U.S. Army officer serving in Vietnam is tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces Colonel who sees himself as a god. (IMDB)

A story of family, religion, hatred, oil and madness, focusing on a turn-of-the-century prospector in the early days of the business. (IMDB)

In 1910s London, snobbish phonetics professor Henry Higgins agrees to a wager that he can make crude flower girl Eliza Doolittle presentable in high society. (IMDB)

A young girl risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend – a fascinating beast named Okja. (IMDB)

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past. (IMDB)

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. (IMDB)

An outcast New York City cop is charged with bringing down Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas, whose real life inspired this partly biographical film. (IMDB)

A year in the life of a middle-class family’s maid in Mexico City in the early 1970s. (IMDB)

After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own. (IMDB)

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. (IMDb)

Two friends who are dissatisfied with their jobs decide to join the army for a bit of fun. (IMDB)

As Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg creates the social networking site that would become known as Facebook, he is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea, and by the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business. (IMDB)

An exceptionally-adept Florida lawyer is offered a job at a high-end New York City law firm with a high-end boss–the biggest opportunity of his career to date. (IMDB)

A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuels his urge for violent action. (IMDB)

Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. (IMDB)

A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her ten-year-old son John from a more advanced and powerful cyborg. (IMDB)

A stubborn teenager enlists the help of a tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father’s murderer. (IMDB)

A proficient group of thieves rob a bank and hold Claire, the assistant manager, hostage. Things begin to get complicated when one of the crew members falls in love with Claire. (IMDB)

Two sons of a stern minister – one reserved, one rebellious – grow up in rural 1920s Montana while devoted to fly fishing. (IMDB)

An author is undergoing multiple fertility therapies to get pregnant, putting her relationship with her husband on edge. (IMDB)

Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm in rural Mississippi, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war. (IMDB)

The lives of several couples and singles in New York City intertwine over the course of New Year’s Eve. (IMDB)

On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City (IMDB).

A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town. (IMDB)

Sign up for the For The Win newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

The Heritage Jordan 1 is so much fun.

Ok, this is a really good point.

Who – or what – is up next for The Avengers after Thanos?



© Copyright For The Win 2022



Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Please enter an email address.

Thanks for signing up.

Please check your email for a confirmation.

Something went wrong.

source