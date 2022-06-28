'The Princess' to Debut on Hulu July 1, 2022 – The Disney Blog

Ads

20th Century Studios will debut its newest film, “The Princess,” via Hulu on July 1, 2022.

In the film, Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”) plays a strong-willed princess whose father tries to force her to marry a cruel sociopath.

When she refuses, she’s kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle.

With her scorned, vindictive suitor (Dominic Cooper – ‘Agent Carter”) intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

Also starring are Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo, Bozhidar Hristov, Fergus O’Donnell, and Ed Stoppard.

“The Princess” is directed by Le-Van Kiet, and written by Ben Lustig (“The Thirst”) & Jake Thornton (“Final Fantasy”).

It is produced by Neal H. Moritz (the “Fast and Furious” franchise), Toby Jaffe (“Total Recall”), and Derek Kolstad (“John Wick”).

The film will debut on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories later this summer.

Hulu and 20th Century Studios have released the following trailer for the film.

“Once upon a time in a magical castle…” says the Princess at the beginning.

She then adds, “I’m not a piece of property to be traded…But these guys *bleeped* with the wrong princess.”

The clip then segues into a fight scene set to Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.”

Take a look:

I think I like her! The trailer is also giving me “Brave” mixed with “A Knight’s Tale” vibes.

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments.

