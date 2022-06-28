Poll: Are you happy with your phone's performance? – Android Authority

Ads

Today’s smartphones enjoy exponentially more power on paper than devices from five to 10 years ago, and it’s not uncommon to find mid-range devices with capable chipsets in theory.

Are you happy with your phone’s performance, though? That’s the question we’re asking in our featured poll today, so let us know by choosing an option below and leaving a comment if you’ve got more to share.

Just to be clear, we’re talking about whether you’re happy with your phone’s performance relative to your needs. We’re not talking about benchmarks here. So if all you do is use WhatsApp and browse the web and you’re happy with how your phone handles these tasks, then choose “yes.”

If your needs include playing the latest games but your phone leaves you disappointed in this regard, then go ahead and choose “no.” Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing how people vote in this one.

