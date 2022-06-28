Apple launches its own 'buy now, pay later' service in Apple Pay – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple has introduced Apple Pay Later, a new feature backed into the company’s payment platform that will allow users to split purchases into separate payments.

The buy now, pay later service will allow users to split any Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments over six weeks with no additional interest or fees.

When users make an Apple Pay purchase, they’ll get the option to split the cost. The purchase page will detail how much the individual payments are and when they will be due.

Payment plans are managed through Apple Wallet. The feature is also baked into the Apple Pay platform, meaning it’ll already be supported in different apps and services.

In addition to the buy now, pay later service, Apple Pay also supports intelligent order tracking for purchases, allowing users to easily see when their orders will arrive in the Wallet app.

About time Apple caught up to this. These kinds of payment options from other third parties have been a lifesaver, for me at least.

Less and less reason to use PayPal.

So it’s agnostic to any credit card, like Apple Card? Your 4 payments are made directly to Apple, or is Goldman Sachs involved?

Available in the U.K.?

