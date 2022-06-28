Check out the latest fix update for Windows 10 (KB5016139) – WindowsReport.com

Ads

Just in case you weren’t already aware, users reported some major problems after installing the latest Patch Tuesday updates.

The June rollout for the above-mentioned event, for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, introduced a few nasty software issues.

We’re talking about problems affecting Wi-Fi hotspots and Azure Active Directory (AAD) and Microsoft 365 sign-in troubles on Arm-based Windows devices.

Microsoft released a brand new OOB update for Windows 11 in order to tackle the AAD problem and has also made one for Windows 10 users.

Thus, KB5016139 is now out for all Windows 10 users that are on versions 21H2, 21H1, as well as 20H2, so you can already download it.

Note that this update addresses a known issue that only affects Windows ARM-based devices, so it won’t help you in any other scenario.

This new rollout is for the problem that might prevent you from signing in using Azure Active Directory (AAD), same as on Windows 11.

Applications, as well as services that use AAD to sign in, such as VPN connections, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook, might also be affected.

Since this is an update designed to fix broken areas of the operating system, one might think that it is free of other issues.

Well, one will be wrong for thinking that, as KB5016139 brings quite a few issues to the table, hiccups that we’re already known and are giving the tech giant a hard time.

Users are still waiting on fixes for the following bugs:

Have you noticed any other issues after installing KB5016139 on your Windows 10 device? Share your experience with us in the comments section below.

