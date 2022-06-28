Meet the Cast of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7 (and Follow Them on Instagram!) – Distractify

Ads

Captain Sandy Yawn

Jun. 27 2022, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 wraps up with a reunion on June 27, fans of the Below Deck franchise will be thrilled to find out that a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean is set to debut on Bravo on July 11 (episodes will drop a week early on Peacock).

Longtime star Captain Sandy Yawn is back on the show, and she’s joined by Season 6 deckhand, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, on the mega yacht Home. The rest of the crew is new, but, based on the teaser trailer, it won’t take long for them to become acquainted with one another.

As the vessel cruises around the Mediterranean Sea via Malta on Season 7 of the show, we rounded up some information about the nine cast members, including their bios, and where you can find them on Instagram.

For the sixth season in a row, Captain Sandy is back to steer the vessel on Below Deck Mediterranean. Since she joined the cast of the Bravo spin-off in Season 2, Captain Sandy has become the face of the show.

This time around, Captain Sandy doesn’t have a returning chief stew or Bosun to help her out (Zee Dempers is the only other cast member who has appeared on the show before).

The Season 7 chef hails from the United Kingdom, and he has a passion for adventure. When he’s not cooking, Chef Dave climbs mountains (he will attempt to climb Mount Everest in 2023), skydives, and skis.

In addition to cooking on boats for seven years, Chef Dave also has a restaurant in France that is open seasonally.

The chief stew is from the English countryside, and she loves to throw a themed party on the boat. When she’s not working on a yacht, Natasha operates a recruitment agency, Indie-Pearl.

As viewers learned from the trailer, Natasha’s romance with Chef Dave will be a major storyline on Season 7.

The Aussie has been working on yachts since she was 18, and she’s even worked for a few royal families in the past. Natalya has experience as a chief stew, and as a second stew (which is the position she has on Season 7).

Kyle, who has experience working as a chief stew, is from South Africa, but he’s currently based in New York. The third stew is in a relationship with Zachary Reily, a doctor of physical therapy.

The Bosun is the second female to take on the position in Below Deck history. Raygan is originally from Essex, England, and she began her yachting career on the interior team.

Other than Captain Sandy, Zee is the only other familiar face on the show when Season 7 begins. Zee, who is from South Africa, became a fan favorite when he was a “green” deckhand on Season 6 (and when his alter ego, Maverick, emerged during crew nights out).

Like fellow crew-mates Zee and Kyle, Storm is also from South Africa. After he became a surf guide, Storm decided to bring his skills to superyachts.

Before he became a deckhand, Jason actually worked in finance for about a decade. He then worked as a skipper on a sailboat, before he decided to give superyachts a try.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will premiere on Bravo on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Peacock subscribers can watch new episodes a week early.

