Yeo Jin Goo And Moon Ga Young Close The Distance In “Link” – soompi

Ads

Things are heating up in the “Link” kitchen!

In tvN’s “Link,” Yeo Jin Goo stars as Eun Gye Hoon, an executive chef, and Moon Ga Young stars as restaurant employee Noh Da Hyun who has been unlucky in both love and life. The two are connected by a special “link” that delivers all of Noh Da Hyun’s emotions, in all of its full force, directly to Eun Gye Hoon. This means that he goes through all her ups and downs through joy, sorrow, and pain.

The newly released stills imply that the two now share another common emotion – something akin to love.

Previously, Eun Gye Hoon confessed to Noh Da Hyun that he was feeling all her emotions alongside her. The two also fell into deep trouble when Noh Da Hyun’s stalker Lee Jin Geun (Shin Jae Hwi) made an appearance and sent both of them into a spiral of fear. The bond between them grows as Noh Da Hyun develops feelings for her boss, and he can’t help but feel the same.

In the photos from the upcoming episode, Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun are busy yet peaceful as they prepare to open up for business. Eun Gye Hoon is preoccupied at the stove in the kitchen, while Noh Da Hyun is focused on her duties in assisting him. The two are no longer as awkward working alongside each other as they were before.





In more photos, Eun Gye Hoon gazes at Noh Da Hyun who has fallen asleep, showing a stark contrast to the previously stern way he used to treat her. Now, his gaze is filled with curiosity toward this girl sitting in front of him who has turned his life upside down.





“Link” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Moon Ga Young in “Find Me in Your Memory“:

Watch Now

Source (1)



source