Bitbns partners with Tradeton; aims to facilitate automated trading in cryptocurrency – The Financial Express

Bitbns, has partnered with Tradetron, an algorithm automation platform, to facilitate automated crypto trading for its traders and investors. With this strategic partnership, Bitbns aims to empower its users to automate their investment strategies while facilitating seamless trading and investment in the digital asset class.

According to Gaurav Dahake, founder and CEO, Bitbns, the partnership with Tradetron will offer users the proposition to avail a systemic approach to active trading rather than being driven by emotions. “By following a defined set of instructions pertaining to price, quantity, timing, among others, this trading mechanism has the potential to help build discipline into trading. Additionally, the platform will help build trust among retail investors who can now bank on a computer program to use smart trading while opting for the strategy that works best for them,” he added.

Automated trading, also known as algo trading, is the process of using computers programmed to follow a defined set of instructions for placing a trade to generate profits at a speed and frequency that is impossible for a human trader. As per the company, the advantage of automated trading is that users can execute a particular crypto trading transaction on multiple indicators, inclusive of a targeted price.

The company further claimed that algo trading empowers strategy creators by allowing them to automate their strategies and make them available to investors and traders worldwide. For Umesh Ranglani, CEO, Tradetron Inc, crypto as an instrument has two specific properties which make it ideal for automated trading; Its volatility and the fact that it’s a 24-hour trading window. “We are looking forward to tie up with Bitbns as our first crypto partner. As the ecosystem deepens, stable, dependable, profitable strategies will emerge which one can trade to take bets with an edge on their side,” he highlighted.

Tradetron is a multi-asset, multi-currency, multi-exchange that enables strategy creators to create trading algorithms using a web-based strategy builder. Once the users create the algorithm, it can be listed on the exchanges where investors can subscribe to them and take those trades in their existing brokerage accounts.

