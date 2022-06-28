Amazon Prime Day 2022 phone deals: What deals do we expect to see? – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – One of the big sales days online is Amazon Prime Day. It’s held in the middle of the year and sees Amazon reducing prices across a wide range of stock – including mobile phones.

This often provides the opportunity to get a handset at a reduced prices and previous years have given plenty of devices to get excited about.

Here’s everything you need to know about the phone deals you can expect on Prime Day 2022.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will be held on 12-13 July in 2022 – and we’ll see discounts being announce really soon.

Over the past couple of years we’ve seen the date moving around. In 2019 it was 15 July, in 2020 is was delayed until 13-14 October and in 2021 it was 21-22 June. However, it has been confirmed that Prime Day will be held in July in 2022 – and we expect it to be in the middle of the month – perhaps 12 or 19 July.

The Prime Day sales are natural counterpoint to the Black Friday sales and give Amazon the opportunity to move on stock in a mid-year sale and give you the chance to grab a bargain.

There are usually discounts across a range of manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus and others.

If you’re looking for an iPhone deal you might be in luck – with Prime Day coming some 9 months after the launch of the iPhone 13, it’s likely that will be included in the sales, but the bigger discounts are likely to be on the older iPhone 12. As there’s not a huge difference between these devices, the smart shoppers might want to snap up the 2020 iPhone instead of the latest model.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 family in early 2022 and if previous years are anything to go by, Prime Day will likely be a good time to get a discount on some of those latest models – we saw £245 off the price of the S21 Ultra is 2021 and with Samsung it’s definitely worth waiting to buy if you want the best deals. OnePlus often discounts too, as does Oppo.

We have left some examples of devices discounted in 2021 below for your reference.

You do need to shop carefully on Prime Day. While some of the cited discounts might be questionable, the prices offered are usually competitive. Often, these will be around the lowest that these phone have been offered for, but they may have seen similar prices in previous sales, around Black Friday for example.

Prices do sometimes fluctuate and it’s important to keep your eyes on when Prime Day actually starts, as it’s a short event and you normally only have 24 hours to make your purchase, because those devices will return to the full retail price.

Yes – that’s the catch with Amazon Prime Day – it’s an exclusive sales event for Prime subscribers. That means you’ll need to get yourself Amazon Prime to get access to the best prices on the day. If you’re not already a Prime Member, there’s a 30-day trial, so you can sample the benefits – free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

Amazon has a range of discounts across devices and here are some of the best deals.

See all the Amazon US smartphone deals

• Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, save $324.99, now $925: Samsung’s flagship 2021 phone has a superb display, loads of power and a great camera system, available in a range of colours, 128GB. View the deal

• Samsung Galaxy S21, save $250, now $599.99: Samsung’s smaller flagship still offers plenty. There’s a choice of 128 of 256GB, and a range of colours. See the offer on Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, save $220.99, now $479: The S20 FE has all the essentials, offering basically the same experience as the S21+ but at a cheaper price. Comes in 128 of 256GB, and a full range of colours. See the offer on Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy Note 20, save $250, now $749.99: The Note 20 is a great 2020 device with plenty of power and support for the included S Pen, 128GB. View the deal on Amazon



Here’s a selection of the best deals on smartphone from last year, broken down into different brands to help you find what you’re looking for.

See all the Amazon UK smartphone deals

• Apple iPhone 12 (64GB), save £90, now £709: Apple’s latest phone at a great price, available in a range of colours. See the offer on Amazon UK

• Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB), save £120, now £579: Apple’s compact phone at a reduced price for Prime Day. See the deal on Amazon UK

• Apple iPhone XR (64GB), save £10.03, now £473.99: An older iPhone, but with the latest design – and at a low price. View the offer on Amazon UK

• Apple iPhone 11 Pro (512GB), save £135.01, now £1263.99: The 2020 flagship phone, with huge storage and all the cameras. See the deal on Amazon UK

• Google Pixel 4a, save £50, now £299: This is the 4G version of Google’s affordable photo supremo phone. View the offer on Amazon UK

• Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, save £245, now £954: Samsung’s flagship 2021 phone has a superb display, loads of power and a great camera system, available in a range of colours. View the deal on Amazon UK

• Samsung Galaxy S21+, save £205, now £794: A great Samsung phone offering plenty of power. There’s a choice of 128 of 256GB, in a range of colours. View the deal on Amazon UK

• Samsung Galaxy S21, save £165, now £654: Samsung’s smaller flagship still offers plenty. There’s a choice of 128 of 256GB, and a range of colours. See the offer on Amazon UK

• Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, save £150, now £599: The S20 FE has all the essentials, offering basically the same experience as the S21+ but at a cheaper price. Comes in 128 of 256GB, and a full range of colours. See the offer on Amazon UK

• OnePlus 8 Pro, save £349, now £549: OnePlus’ top phone from 2020 is all about power – and it’s a great price too. See the deal on Amazon UK

• OnePlus 8T, save £200.01, now £448.99: The update from the latter half of 2020 gives you plenty of power for your money. See the offer on Amazon UK

• OnePlus Nord, save £161.01, now £307.99: A formidable sub-flagship model with great display and plenty of mid-range power. View the deal on Amazon UK

• Sony Xperia 5 II, save £250, now £549: One of the best compact flagships of 2020 – and certainly the best Sony phone of the last year. There’s a discount on the phone and a gaming bundle at the same price. See offer on Amazon UK

• Xiaomi Mi 11, save £110, now £689: A flagship phone with 108MP camera, at a great price. See the offer on Amazon UK

• Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, save £60, now £339: A mid-range phone offering some of the latest hardware. View the deal on Amazon UK

• Redmi Note 10 Pro, save £69.01, now £199.99: A mid-range phone offering some of the latest hardware. View the deal on Amazon UK

• Oppo Find X2 Pro, save £400, now £599: Oppo’s 2020 flagship phone was one of the best of the past year. Discounts include the orange leather finish for a really great price. See the offer on Amazon UK

• Oppo Find X2 Neo, save £259.01, now £289.99: A mid-range phone, but you get so much for your money. View deal on Amazon UK