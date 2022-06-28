Tesla's in the lead as US electric car sales get supercharged – Axios

Ads

Tesla's grip on the growing U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market remains strong despite an onslaught of new plug-in models from competitors.

Why it matters: The Elon Musk-led automaker pioneered the EV movement more than a decade ago, but only now is U.S. demand starting to take off.

What's happening: The historic shift away from gasoline will take years to play out, but Axios is tracking the revolution as it rolls across the U.S., using monthly vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

Where it stands: So far, Tesla's dominance is secure.

The risk for Tesla is that it's trying to fight off challengers with just two vehicles: the Model 3 and Model Y.

Yes, but: Tesla has a "halo around the brand that is extraordinary and unique," says Tom Libby, S&P Global Mobility analyst.

Besides, rival models "are just not setting the world on fire," Libby says.

What to watch: EVs' share of North American vehicles is accelerating and could hit 28% by 2028, and 59% by 2035, per consulting firm AlixPartners.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the I.D. Buzz is coming in 2024, not next year.

