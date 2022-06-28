Is It Possible To Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 For Free On Netflix? – Fossbytes

Ads

Forget everything you know and understand about the show before the final episodes.

Netflix has been going through a rough patch amidst losing a lot of subscribers for the first time in history. The streaming giant is still one of the best in the industry out there, but it is no longer the undisputed king it once was. Anyway, the streaming service will hope to reclaim its crown with Stranger Things season 4 part 1.

The first part of the final season is all set to arrive on Netflix on May 27, 2022. You can check the nits and grits about its release time by heading over to this link.

That being said, our primary focus in this article is about watching Stranger Things’ final season for free. Is it possible to do so? Well, let’s find that out in the next section of our streaming guide.

Netflix is no longer providing a free trial to new users like it used to do earlier. So technically you cannot watch Stranger Things season 4 part 1 for free. However, there are still a few offers that provide a free subscription to new users. Here are some of those offers:

As per early reviews, most have suggested that the show will take a completely new turn in the final season. Of course, the essence of the show will remain the same.

Since it will feature 7-out-of-9 episodes of the final season, it will cover most of the plot. Moreover, you can expect it to end on a perfect note. We have earlier seen that in Ozark’s final season part 1 and Money Heist’s final season part 1 as well.

At the end of the day, you will certainly love the show and it will leave you with a bittersweet moment. But until the show releases, let us know your expectations from it? Feel free to use the comments section to do so.

