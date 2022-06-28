Nothing phone (1) Expected Price in India, Release Date, Specifications & Features – As on 28th June 2022 – Digit

Ads

Screen Size

6.43" (1080 x 2400)

Camera

50 +8 + 2 | 32 MP

Memory

128 GB/8 GB

Battery

4500 mAh

Nothing phone (1) Pros and Cons:

Pros – Unique design, 90 Hz refresh rate, Capable SoC

Cons – Not as bold a design as some would like, Only 2 rear cameras



Nothing phone (1) Verdict:

One of the most anticipated launches of 2022, the Nothing Phone (1) is slated to launch on July 12, 2022. The company took to Twitter to give a sneak peek of the upcoming phone’s design. The image shows the hyped transparent back panel with white-coloured innards. The phone will have a flat-edged design and a dual camera set up. You can also see the outline of the wireless charging coil and some metal plates holding together parts of the phone.

Aside from the design, the Nothing Phone (1) is speculated to be a mid-range device sporting an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. This could be the Snapdragon 778G or the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The former is a chipset we’ve tested multiple times on phones such as the iQOO Z6 Pro, Realme 9 SE, and Vivo T1 Pro. It provides excellent gaming and real-world performance for the price. The phone will run on Nothing OS which is a proprietary operating system based on Android. Reports and leaks suggest that the phone could feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Phone (1) will exclusively be sold on Flipkart in India. It has also been revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu to make the price more pocket-friendly.

