The Best Kitchen Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Delish

If you’ve been holding off on giving your kitchen a refresh, now’s the time to reconsider. is just around the corner, and with two days of epic sales it’s the best time to score major deals on kitchen gadgets and appliances.

This year, Prime Day will take place July 12 through 13, with some deals starting on June 21. Last year’s event was on June 21 and 22 and featured great deals on air fryers, Le Creuset products, and blenders such as the high-powered Vitamix. From juicers and espresso machines to food processors and toaster ovens, Prime Day has tons of kitchen deals and discounts you won’t want to miss.

As gets closer, we’ll be updating this page with all of the best kitchen deals, so go ahead and bookmark it. But, for now, be sure to sign up for and check out these kitchen products currently on sale:

What is Prime Day?

The annual shopping event typically spans a couple of days with tons of deals for members of the Amazon Prime subscription service. It began in 2015 to celebrate Prime members and has continued since then. This year, Prime Day will have even more deals from top national brands and third-party sellers including small and medium-sized businesses.

What is Amazon Prime and how do I get it?

comes with a slew of delivery, streaming, and shopping , such as free two-day delivery, access to Prime Video, and, of course, access to all of the exclusive deals during Prime Day.

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event starting on July 12 at 3 a.m. and running through July 13. But, don’t mark you calendars just yet—early deals and member-only offerings will begin on June 21.

