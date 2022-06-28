Wonder Man Series In Development For Disney Plus – Pirates & Princesses

Ads

It has just been announced that Destin Daniel Creaton, director of 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be teaming up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest to develop a brand new Marvel series for Disney Plus. The series will be based around the lesser known Marvel hero, Wonder Man.

Wonder Man was crated by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Don Heck in 1964. He made his first appearance in Avengers #9. Hollywood actor turned super hero Simon Williams is blasted by Ionic Energy from Baron Zemo and gains super strength, flight, durability and various other abilities.

With Marvel producing more and more shows based on lesser known heroes seeing him join the MCU was a guarantee at this point. Not to mention he was originally intended to make a small appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 played by character actor Nathan Fillion, but those scenes were left on the cutting room floor. Many fans have asked for him to return to the role if the character ever does re-appear.

Not too long ago there were rumors that James Bond actor Daniel Craig would be joining the MCU after he finished his portrayal of the popular spy in 2021’s No Time To Die. Many suggested that he would be a contender for Wonder Man, but there is no evidence to suggest that at this time.

With the current creative power behind this project you can most likely expect a show that might not take itself too seriously. Perhaps it will be more of an action comedy more akin to the Guardians of the Galaxy film series.

No word has been given as to when the show will start filming or who will star in it. The series will most likely release sometime in late 2023 or early/mid 2024.

