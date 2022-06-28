7 Ways to Get Your Sound Back in Steam Link – WindowsReport.com

Ads

Have you encountered the Steam Link no sound issue? If yes, you can go through this article to get the most effective solutions and some vital information.

Steam Link is a fantastic solution to enjoy Steam games on any supported devices in your home using the local network.

It is almost like a cloud gaming solution. The difference is one of your devices is the server, and you play it on the home network, which gives you the smoothest possible experience due to superfast connection speed.

However, the smoothest experience often gets worse for unwanted errors. It can be that Steam Link is not working or not recognizing the controller. But, this article is about the no sound issue. This problem affects almost every device that supports Steam Link. It includes the following:

The no sound issue on Steam Link may occur in different ways. Some users may experience no sound problem only with the menu. Some may get it only during the actual gameplay.

You also may notice no sound at all when you are using the Steam Link.

No matter what is the type of the problem, you can always fix it by yourself. However, we would like you to go through a few more things to help you with the best solution and information about the troubleshooting steps.

We also have a guide on connecting Steam Link to a PC. That may help you to learn the process better.

If there is no sound on Steam Link, you should restart both the host and remote devices. In many cases, it fixes the problem and saves the time you would spend trying other methods.

Now, try to play games again using the Steam Link on the remote device and see if it has fixed the no sound issue or not.

It will solve Steam Link’s no sound issue for both the game and menu.

Although the Steam Link will test the network speed during setup, you may still face many types of issues with a slow network problem. Of course, it should not happen, but if it happens, check if all the cables are correctly connected.

Also, make sure you have a stable WiFi signal. If possible, use Ethernet instead of wireless communication.

You may also be interested in reducing input lag on Steam Link.

7.1 Unpair the remote device

7.2 Pair the remote device again

You can use the Steam Link on your TV if it is a supported model. Many supported smart TVs let you enjoy your Steam library via your home network.

If you want to know about the list of Steam Link-supported televisions, look at the list given below.

If you have an unsupported TV brand like LG, Sharp, etc., you should not worry. Because you can easily use Steam Link using Apple TV, Android TV box, etc. There are even dedicated TV boxes for Steam Link.

Chromecast users can enjoy the Steam library using some technical steps. However, if you have Roku, unfortunately, it doesn’t have a Steam Link app yet.

How do I connect my steam link to my smart tv?

Now, it should be all OK. You can start streaming your Steam games on your smart TV.

This article has shown you the most working methods to resolve Steam Link with no sound problem. Feel free to share in the comment box if you know any other way.

