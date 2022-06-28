The Latest Walmart Amazon Prime Day Deals: Deep Discounts at Walmart on ROKU, Microsoft, Instant Pot, and More During Prime Day 2021 – Bob Vila

Ads

Major retailers know Amazon’s Prime Day draws scores of shoppers to search for bargains. Tired of seeing their regular business go elsewhere, Walmart now offers a competing sale (with competitive—or better—discounts). Amazon Prime Day is happening on Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The best Walmart Prime Day sales are already cropping up, and we expect to see them linger until after Prime Day.

Because Prime Day is earlier in the year, it’s high time for Walmart to clear its warehouses of larger garden and outdoor products in preparation for the fall season. We’re seeing discounts on outdoor accessories and lawn care, but there are still big savings on indoor appliances, furniture, and gadgets. Keep an eye on this site because we’ll be updating it with the latest savings until the end of the Prime Day sales.

Whether you’re shopping for bargains for the kitchen or the backyard, you’re sure to find something you need (and love) among these deals available now for Walmart’s Prime Day sales event.

NOW $323. This classic robot vacuum is a major time-saver for busy households. The multisurface brushes clean carpets, rugs, and hard floors with ease, and the Roomba automatically detects when an area needs a deeper cleaning. You can program the Roomba and operate it from your smartphone or via a voice-activated smart-home assistant. Convenient and efficient, this Roomba saves you from yet another dreaded chore.

NOW $199 (was $249). Even when you think you’re going to quickly mop the floor, it never ends up being quick. Getting out a bucket and mop, mixing the floor cleaner, waiting for the floor to dry…the time adds up. And if you didn’t sweep before, leftover dust gets spread around the floor. The Bissell CrossWave solves this problem and saves time by putting everything into one handy device. It vacuums, mops, and dries sealed floors and carpets so you can save time and hassle.

NOW $69 (was $99). Take your TV to the next level with this Roku streaming media player. Enjoy access to all your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on one device, as well as access to Roku-exclusive channels. This Roku is the speediest and most intuitive version yet, and everything is displayed in high-def 4K quality. And for this stellar deal, it’s time to take your movie and TV viewing up a notch.

NOW $199 (was $299). Say farewell to your out-of-date desktop or clunky laptop—this Acer Chromebook is what you need. The flexible 360-degree hinge allows you to use this Chromebook as a laptop, notebook, tablet, or tent. It’s light enough to take anywhere, so this is ideal for students, travel, or commuting. Plus, it’s got plenty of power and a 15-hour battery life, so you won’t be missing out on form or function.

NOW $995. Don’t let the sleek, elegant design fool you: This laptop packs a major punch in terms of features and performance. It has up to 70 percent more speed and a much longer battery life than before, so you can get through a full day of meetings, streaming, working, and gaming without missing a beat. Plus, the thermal cooling technology means that you’ll never have to listen to an angry computer fan whirring, no matter how many tabs you have open.

NOW $114.99 (was $254.99). Air fryers are the big thing right now, as home cooks have found that they produce crispy, flavorful food faster and with less grease than takeout. This fryer from Best Choice Products can make enough for a family so you won’t have to waste extra time cooking. Plus, this oven isn’t just an air fryer—it also works as a rotisserie oven, food dehydrator, and convection oven. It’s complete with all the accessories you could need and comes in multiple colors to match your kitchen decor.

NOW $89.99 (was $129.99). The Best Choice Products kitchen mixer offers comparable power and features of other pricier options at a fraction of the cost. Making a birthday cake with buttercream frosting or a loaf of homemade bread? This mixer can handle it. The speed settings and accessories allow for control and consistency. Suction-cup feet prevent the mixer from sliding across the counter, and a splatter shield attaches to the mixer head for mixing without mess.

NOW $99.99. Nothing compares to food straight off the grill, but space, setup, cleanup, and weather can stand in your way. This indoor option is perfect for when these obstacles come up. The scratch-resistant ceramic and titanium surface consistently transfers heat thanks to an internal fan, perfectly grilling meat and veggies. And there’s no smoke, so the smell of gas or charcoal won’t linger in your home.

NOW $28.10. You can always get your favorite flavor of ice cream when you make it yourself! Make your own ice cream, frozen yogurt, and gelato, just the way you like it. It’s especially perfect for those with allergies, as you have 100 percent control over what goes into the machine and don’t have to worry about contamination. The powerful motor mixes and freezes ice cream quickly for a sweet treat whenever you want.

NOW $69.97. This kitchen set offers everything first-time renters could need to make sure they can actually feed themselves, and it’s all in one convenient box. It comes with bowls, plates, mugs, and salad plates for four, a set of three saucepans with lids, a saute pan, measuring and mixing tools, knives, and even a set of food storage containers for leftovers. The color options will suit most anyone’s preferences. It’s the perfect housewarming gift for a young adult, but it’s also a great choice if your kitchen plates and utensils are in need of a refresh.

NOW $99.90. Being busy and tight on time no longer has to be an excuse not to cook a flavorful, hearty meal. The Instant Pot helps you make wholesome meals in a fraction of the time as a stove or oven. This size can fit enough food for up to six people, so it’s the perfect everyday tool for families or meal prepping. It’s still compact enough to store on your countertop or in a cabinet. Steam, saute, and slow cook all in one device. Whether it’s a vegetable stir fry or a hearty stew—or even a cake or homemade yogurt—the Instant Pot can do it all.

NOW $286 (was $399). If, after a long year at home, you’re noticing that your living room needs an update, this faux-leather sofa from Lifestyle Solutions is the place to start. A sumptuous leather-like finish surrounds plush cushions supported by coil spring supports. The legs are dark wood stained for a sophisticated, midcentury finish. It’s the perfect size for a smaller living room or apartment—and the price can’t be beat.

NOW $65. Bring an air of style to your home without a clunky piece of furniture thanks to this bar cart. It has two glass shelves supported by a sophisticated bronze frame. Sturdy but discreet casters allow the cart to move smoothly, and a sleek handle gives you a strong place to steer the cart. The cart would also act well as an airy end table or hobby cart.

NOW $19.99 (was $24). Many of us have upped our handwashing this past year, and there’s no reason that shouldn’t continue. This automatic soap dispenser makes washing your hands easier by reducing how often you need to refill the soap and getting rid of the pump. The touch-free sensor dispenses a fine foam that coats the hands better than a thick liquid. You can mount the dispenser on a wall or stand it freely near the sink. Charge it with an included micro-USB port, or pop in some batteries.

NOW $84.99 (was $119.99). Backyard gardening can be a rewarding hobby, but sitting on the ground, bending, and stretching can take a toll on your back and joints. A raised garden bed planter can solve this problem by bringing the ground up to you. This raised garden bed planter is finished with attractive post caps and a natural, nontoxic glaze, and it will look great in any yard. The raised edge also makes it easier to place a mesh or wire covering to keep out pests or creatures. Made of fir, the bed won’t discolor or rot, so it will be a perfect addition for years to come.

Prices listed here are accurate as of the last update on 6/23/2021.

