Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC:PSRU) Proudly Launches The Registration Page For Its NFT Marketplace, Fungy. Rewards – EIN News

Ads

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,496 in the last 365 days.

fungy logo

First 1,000 users to be considered PIONEERS and will reap significant perks

Valiant Eagle (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU), a BIPOC-controlled Corporation, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the imminent launch of its state-of-the-art NFT marketplace, Fungy, their early registration page is now open. The initial 1,000 who register will be considered “pioneers” and will be entitled to many exclusive perks for the life of their account with Fungy.

Xavier Mitchell, Valiant Eagle CEO says, “Although we value all users of Fungy, our pioneers will have a very special place in our lives. They are those who believed in us first. Every startup needs those champions to help grow and that is the role our pioneers will play and be compensated accordingly via perks.”

Artists and traders that Sign Up and Subscribe will receive perks such as:

• NFTs and early access to events/products to be announced shortly

• Priority NFT promotion

• Meet and greet or Metaverse events

• Free tokens

• Access to Beta test games

• And much more

Click Here to Register

Early registration will begin on Monday June 27th. Our goal is to have over 100,000 users prior to our launch date which will be released shortly via a separate press release.

With the climate of NFTs shifting, Fungy differentiates itself by offering NFTs of specific IPs. The company has a full gamut of entertainment offerings and has also begun an initiative to integrate Real Estate on its site. Thanks to in-house ownership of 40+ international TV channels, exclusive deals with film companies such as Cinevision and Providence Film Group, and access to sports groups including the American Basketball Association and ABA Canada, Fungy members can trade NFTs originating from an ever-expanding library of 2,000+ films, television shows and exclusive content.

Fungy provides a world of IRL (In Real Life) utility, empowering members to claim sports games, cinema and concert tickets, gain VIP film premier access, grab exclusive merchandise, visit film and TV production sets and, in some instances, even appear in productions themselves.

The company has recently acquired a redundant computing cluster environment, which will be hosted at its West Coast location. The new server will be an addition to the clustering methodology for providing a fail-over, load balancing, for parallelizable tasks to be distributed from server to server which is perfect for cross-region backup.

Both servers are equipped with Intel Xeon processors, which are widely used in top-tier data centers performing heavy computations for cloud computing data centers, industrial manufacturing and data analytics applications.

The core software is Open Source Linux, providing an array of built-in security defenses including firewalls that can be tailored to our requirements. Governmental Critical Infrastructure and National Security Systems incorporate Open Source Linux which provides added confirmation of its reliability.

Flexible clustering and adaptive mass storage are pivotal concepts that are utilized. Such systems can function both as routine components of conventional computer environments as well as key elements in facilitating emergency situations, system repairs and a need for increases in memory, storage or data analysis. This falls in line with Fungy’s commitment to protection and also making sure the marketplace continues to function seamlessly.

Mitchell goes on to say, “This has been an endeavor similar to running up a hill with lots of obstacles thrown at us. Nevertheless, we persisted and are now ready to launch. It was important to everyone on the team that we provide inherent safeguards to protect our users from infringement and to also find ways that creators could reap immediate and long term profits.”

Click Here to Register

Ads

About Fungy

Fungy is the new NFT platform where cinema, TV and sports lovers can acquire, mint, and sell unique media NFTs and enjoy incredible real-life opportunities.

Situated on the Matic blockchain for minimal gas fees and ERC721-dedicated, Fungy’s marketplace is just the first step! Join us early and play your part in revolutionizing the media NFT space. With plans to expand into metaverse gaming, host live events and more, Fungy is just getting started in generating the utmost benefits for our valued community members.

Website: www.fungy.io

Twitter: @fungynft

Facebook: @fungynft

IG: @ fungynft

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle Inc (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the

energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to

achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with

respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important

part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as

speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various

means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer

satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains

forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of

1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe

harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected

future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to

risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this

press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of

technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such

forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors,

which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc.

to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation

under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to

publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

tracy goodwin

Valiant Eagle, Inc

+1 714-912-9524

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

You just read:

EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone’s Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today’s world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Follow EIN Presswire

© 1995-2022 Newsmatics Inc. dba EIN Presswire

All Right Reserved.

source