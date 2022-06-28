Sidestep Windows 11's Microsoft Account Requirement With Rufus Beta – Tom's Hardware

Ads

27 June 22

You can also sidestep secure boot and TPM requirements, minimum RAM and storage requirements and more.

Windows 11 22H2 is the first feature update to the OS and is due to be released this fall. Some will be looking forward to the added finesse coming to the Task Manager, File Explorer, Start Menu, Task Bar and other key aspects of using Windows 11. However, the Insider versions indicate that a Microsoft Account (MSA) will be mandatory, except for some business/education users. But the latest beta edition of the bootable OS media tool Rufus can fix the mandatory MSA push, as well as a host of other things.

Rufus 3.19 beta was shared by the development team on GitHub this past weekend. A popular open-source tool for admins and tweakers, Rufus is self-described as “a utility that helps format and create bootable USB flash drives, such as USB keys/pendrives, memory sticks, etc.” It does its stuff for both Windows and Linux users.

In the release notes for Rufus 3.19 beta you can see that it allows a user to “bypass the mandatory requirement for a Microsoft account with Windows 11 22H2.” You must select an appropriate disc image in the Rufus UI to get access to the Windows 11 install options listed above and below.

Note that if you go ahead with Rufus’s MSA patching, you must disconnect from the internet to be given the option to create a local account when you use the modified disc image to install Windows 11 22H2.

Other niceties of Rufus that are handy if you are considering building a custom Win 11 boot image are options to:

It seems like for those looking to streamline Windows 11 installs while subverting many of its setup annoyances, the tool strives to live up to its most excellent namesake. Rufus 3.19 beta has several other changes and improvements implemented since the last release in March. You can check the readme files and even the source code at GitHub, and read more about the app via its homepage, both linked above.

