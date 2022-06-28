Deals: iPad Air 5 on sale from $559, 1-day Anker Gold Box starts at $15, Sonos Roam, more – 9to5Mac

Ads

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, continuing the WWDC action with iPad Air 5 falling to $559. That’s alongside 1-day Anker Gold Box sale from $15 being joined by a rare chance to save on the Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker at $143. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 in three styles. Normally fetching $599, this is matching the second-best prices to date at within $10 of the all-time set over a month ago. You can also save on the elevated 256GB model at $679, down from $749.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class architecture as its other machines thanks to the Neural Engine-backed M1 chip. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage here.

Following its WWDC sale that went live yesterday to start the week, Anker is now rolling out some much more enticing and limited time savings as part of an Amazon 1-day Gold Box Deals of the Day sale. Discounting a selection of smartphone accessories through the end of today, everything starts at $15. A top pick this time around is the Anker Nano II 30W GaN II USB-C Charger at $24. Down from $30, this is the first notable discount since launching last year and 20% in savings to achieve that new all-time low.

Packing 30W of power into a handheld form-factor, Anker’s latest charger uses GaN II technology in order to deliver MacBook Air-levels of power in an ultra-small build. On top of being able to dish out the full 30W of juice to Macs and the like, it can handle refueling iPhones and more without breaking a sweat. Learn more in our hands-on review and then check out the other top picks below.

Following the ongoing certified refurbished sale, Adorama is now offering the Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $143. Normally fetching $179, this is a new all-time low at 20% off, while marking one of the first overall discounts in new condition period.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Several retailers are now offering the very first discount on DJI’s new OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. Now dropping down to $129 direct from DJI, as well as Adorama and Amazon, today’s offer takes $30 off the usual $159 price tag and delivers a new all-time low on the recently-released accessory.

Delivering the brand’s latest take on stabilized smartphone footage, the new DJI OM5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering the new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set for $180. Down from $200, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low as well as one of the first overall discounts yet. You can also save on the 3-pack Expansion set for the first time at $60, down from $70 and also matching the all-time low.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

