Top Cryptocurrency News on May 4: The biggest moves in crypto prices, investments and more – Moneycontrol

Ads

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7

Invest Now

MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy

mutual Fund (MF) schemes.

Invest Now

Powered By

The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.

Invest Now

Visit this section to access live price and charts.

Invest Now

Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.

Learn More

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

Last Updated : May 04, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News on May 4: The biggest moves in crypto prices, investments and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading above Rs 30.74 lakh

Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red early today on May 4. The global crypto market cap is $1.71 trillion, a 1.24 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.38 billion, which makes a 15.00 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.75 billion, 10.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $61.33 bilion, which is 84.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin‘s price is currently Rs 30.74 lakh with a dominance of 42.08 percent. This is a 0.10 percent increase over the past day. Read full here

Ads

Big Story

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space, Reuters reported. The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” and will have a total of 50 employees. The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges, crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins. (Reuters)

Invest

Cryptoverse: Venture capitalists catch crypto fever

Venture capital is making a big move on crypto in 2022. Scared of being left in the digital dust, private equity investors are stampeding towards crypto projects: blockchain-based apps and platforms fuelled by cryptocurrencies that are native to the virtual economies of the metaverse and Web3. VC investment in such projects totalled $10 billion globally in the first quarter of this year, the largest quarterly sum ever and more than double the level seen in the same period a year ago, according to data from Pitchbook. A trickle has become a torrent: the full-year totals for 2019, 2020 and 2021 were $3.7 billion, $5.5 billion and $28 billion. Take a look

The Evolution and Future of India’s Digital Payments Industry

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source