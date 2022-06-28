Top Cryptocurrency News on May 4: The biggest moves in crypto prices, investments and more – Moneycontrol

My Account
Follow us on:
Powered By
Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7
Invest Now
MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy
mutual Fund (MF) schemes.
Invest Now
Powered By
The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.
Invest Now
Visit this section to access live price and charts.
Invest Now
Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.
Learn More
Powered By
Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.
Invest Now
Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.
Invest Now
Powered By
Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.
Invest Now
Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest
in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global
asset management companies, experienced wealth
management firms and portfolio managers.
Invest Now
AMBAREESH BALIGA
Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights
Subscribe
CK NARAYAN
Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
SUDARSHAN SUKHANI
Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
T GNANASEKAR
Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
MECKLAI FINANCIALS
Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
SHUBHAM AGARWAL
Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis
Subscribe
MARKET SMITH INDIA
Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More
Subscribe
TraderSmith
Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Explore
STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS
Details stock report and investment recommendation
Subscribe
POWER YOUR TRADE
Technical and Commodity Calls
Subscribe
INVESTMENT WATCH
Set price, volume and news alerts
Subscribe
Last Updated : May 04, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on May 4: The biggest moves in crypto prices, investments and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin trading above Rs 30.74 lakh
Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red early today on May 4. The global crypto market cap is $1.71 trillion, a 1.24 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.38 billion, which makes a 15.00 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.75 billion, 10.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $61.33 bilion, which is 84.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin‘s price is currently Rs 30.74 lakh with a dominance of 42.08 percent. This is a 0.10 percent increase over the past day. Read full here
Big Story
US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space, Reuters reported. The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” and will have a total of 50 employees. The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges, crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins. (Reuters)
Invest
Cryptoverse: Venture capitalists catch crypto fever
Venture capital is making a big move on crypto in 2022. Scared of being left in the digital dust, private equity investors are stampeding towards crypto projects: blockchain-based apps and platforms fuelled by cryptocurrencies that are native to the virtual economies of the metaverse and Web3. VC investment in such projects totalled $10 billion globally in the first quarter of this year, the largest quarterly sum ever and more than double the level seen in the same period a year ago, according to data from Pitchbook. A trickle has become a torrent: the full-year totals for 2019, 2020 and 2021 were $3.7 billion, $5.5 billion and $28 billion. Take a look
The Evolution and Future of India’s Digital Payments Industry
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.