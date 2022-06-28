How to Watch the Defenders Saga on Disney Plus – Xfire

Ads





Earlier this year, Marvel’s Netflix shows left the streamer in favor of the IP’s original owners, going to Disney Plus, much to the surprise of everyone.

Now, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, are all available on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform. However, watching each series’ season one at a time isn’t the best way to go at it.

If you want to make sense of how each show in the Defenders Saga (yes, that’s what Disney is calling it) is connected to another, you’ll have to watch them in a specific order.

But, before anything else, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: is the Defenders Saga canon to the MCU? Without going much into the technicalities, it’s best to assume that they are. This is how they were originally intended to be, as evidenced by the show referencing the events of 2012’s The Avengers. Now, is it easy to place where each show takes place in the MCU? No. We don’t know even know if all the characters from the Defenders Saga are coming back in the future. The only thing that we know is that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Nofrio have appeared in the MCU – that’s it.

Having said that, the Defenders Saga is still a must-watch if only for quality’s sake.

Here is the best way to watch Marvel’s Netflix shows to minimize confusion and maximize the impact that each show has on the other:

After you’ve watched the following shows, it’ll be easier for you to understand the events of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, specifically, why everyone in the theater shouted at that one particular moment when a blind lawyer caught a rock with one hand. The Disney Plus series, Hawkeye, also brought back D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, who is better known as Kingpin.

Hopefully, once you’ve finished binging the entire Defenders Saga, Marvel Studios will have finally confirmed the truth behind the Daredevil reboot rumors.

Speaking of, a new Daredevil series is one step closer to becoming a reality after Disney Plus entertained a more violent series with Moon Knight and added new parental controls. If we’re lucky, Vincent D’Onofrio’s recent tease might be for the upcoming reboot. But, even if it isn’t, it’s only a matter of time before Marvel Studios steps forward to confirm its plans for the Defenders Saga.

