Google Maps workers say they can’t afford to return to the office – Yahoo Finance

Ads

Unable to afford the daily commute, lower-paid contractors for Alphabet’s Google Maps business are revolting against a compulsory return to office work in Seattle.

According to a report in The New York Times, roughly 60% of the more than 200 employees at outsource firm Cognizant have signed a petition refusing to comply with a requirement to be in the office all five working days from June 6. As of that date, they will no longer have access to work systems from home.

“Gas is around $5 per gallon currently, and many of us in the office are not able to afford to live close to the office due to our low salaries and the high cost of housing in Bothell,” they wrote, referring to a city in the Seattle metropolitan area where Cognizant has an office.

Since the employees work for Cognizant, rather than Google directly, they cannot take advantage of the tech giant’s three-day workweek policy and are petitioning for the same flexibility.

The workers play an essential role updating routes and destinations on Google Maps, a service used by more than 1 billion people a month, according to the paper.

Their demands are being supported by Alphabet Workers Union, which has more than 900 members employed by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and its suppliers, the Times wrote.

The open revolt highlights industry’s rampant use of independent contractors that do not enjoy many of the benefits of full-time staff despite working on similar projects, creating a kind of two-tiered labor force.

Alphabet is estimated to have well over 100,000 temporary, vendor, and contract workers assigned to Google projects that officially work for other companies, according to the paper.

By comparison, employers like San Francisco–based Salesforce are willing to give top talent the choice to work from virtually anywhere so long as they are in the same time zone as many of their colleagues.

In statements sent to the Times, Google said it gave third-party firms in Washington state 90 days’ notice for workers to return to the office, leaving it up to these contractors to decide how to execute. Cognizant said its decisions depended on the needs of its clients.

Google and Cognizant did not immediately reply to Fortune’s request for comment.

Tyler Brown, a Google Maps operator, estimated his commute from Olympia some 73 miles away would cost him 28% of his wages.

“I’m getting paid $19 an hour,” he told the paper, adding he would quit if the plan goes ahead. “It doesn’t make sense for me.”

With the economy slowly emerging from the pandemic, consumers in the United States as well as the rest of the world are facing some of the highest rates of inflation seen in decades. The primary driver for this cost-of-living crisis has been fossil fuels like gasoline, natural gas, and heating oil.

Soaring prices have been spurred mainly by unprecedented levels of central bank stimulus that increased the supply of money at a time when events like the Ukraine war have shrank the amount of available goods that can be purchased.

Countries like Germany have responded in part though planned temporary reductions in fuel levies, while others like the U.K. debate imposing windfall taxes on the profits of energy companies.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Related Quotes

The company's stock also took a substantial dive early last month after the same drug missed its mark in two other diseases.

The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

The quarantine time for travelers to China has been slashed in half, sending shares in Chinese tourism companies skyward.

Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Bank of America's stock after announcing a boost to its quarterly dividends.

(Bloomberg) — Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Tri

CFRA VP and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's position in the auto industry, brand loyalty by consumers in the EV space, competition with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk's interest in Twitter on the EV developer.

Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

"One of the reasons the sales funnel for electrolyzers continues to grow is because of the atrocities that are happening in Ukraine," says Plug Power chief executive Marsh.

The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

If you have $100,000 to invest, you can generate thousands of dollars a year in passive income. The type of investment you choose for your $100,000 can determine the amount of passive income you can expect as well as the … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $100,000 for Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

What to watch in markets on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the pancreatic cancer cohort of the multi-indication phase 1/2 GOBLET study has met the efficacy expansion criteria for Stage 1 of the trial. The data from the phase 1b portion of this cohort, which are featured in an abstract accepted for a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2022, show a strong efficacy signal as evidenced by all patients achievi

A look at the shareholders of Meta Materials Inc. ( NASDAQ:MMAT ) can tell us which group is most powerful…

The international air show next month is where Boeing and European rival Airbus are expected to announce some of their biggest deals of 2022.

In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's stocks tied to trending industry stories, including Digital World Acquisition Corp. being subpoenaed by a New York grand jury and interrupting its merger with Truth Social, and Frontier and Spirit Airlines' stock action amid acquisition negotiations.

source