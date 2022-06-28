Morgan Lewis Expands to Seattle Near Clients Amazon, Microsoft – Bloomberg Law

Ads

By Elizabeth Olson

Morgan Lewis & Bockius is expanding into Seattle with a new office and 19 lawyers from litigation boutique Calfo Eakes, the firm announced Monday.

The move extends the firm’s work in the technology, life sciences, healthcare, retail, financial services and energy industries, firm chair Jami McKeon said in an interview.

Morgan Lewis counts Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. among Seattle clients and has more than 60 others with operations in the city, he said.

The firm ranks as the 10th biggest on AmLaw 200 list this year with revenues of $2.57 billion and more than 30 offices, including Abu Dhabi, which was added in 2019.

Morgan Lewis is taking over the Calfo Eakes lease and adding six partners to the Seattle operation. Five Morgan Lewis lawyers in the new office had already relocated to the city and were working remotely since the pandemic began.

The name partners of the boutique, Angelo Calfo and Patty Eakes, will co-lead the new office, McKeon said.

Calfo, a former federal prosecutor, is a criminal defense litigator who represents companies and individuals in high-stakes criminal proceedings and investigations, and a variety of commercial disputes.

Eakes is a former prosecutor and a trial lawyer who has represented corporations and executives in commercial litigation, employment disputes and white-collar criminal defense.

The lateral hire of the trial lawyers group came about through Microsoft, McKeon said.

“We let them know were looking seriously at Seattle, and for some real talent, and they suggested we talk to Calfo Eakes,” he said. “We’ve been looking for two years,”

Taking into account the Calfo Eakes associates and other employees, the new firm will begin with 34 employees to handle commercial and intellectual property litigation, employment disputes, and white-collar criminal defense and investigation matters.

Morgan Lewis, which also has five offices in California, has no immediate plans for other new offices, McKeon said.

