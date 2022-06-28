Android Circuit: Razer’s Gaming Upgrade, Oppo’s Tennis Adventure, Nothing Announces Phone (1) Announcement – Forbes

Ads

Taking a look back at seven days of news and headlines across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes release plans for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Pixel 7 Pro specs, faster Black Shark 5 Pro, Oppo’s low light tennis adventure, a new gaming controller from Razer, Nothing announces the Phone (1) announcement, and what iOS features Android should adopt.

When Will You Fold In 2022?

This week saw details on the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 from noted tipster Jon Prosser. Samsung’s mid-year spot for its alternative flagships was dominated by the Galaxy Note, but the foldable range has taken over and earned its spots:

“Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on August 10, 2022. The phones will reportedly be available for pre-order in select markets on the same day. General availability could start from August 26 in select markets. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be available in Beige, Green, and Phantom Black colors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colors.”

(Jon Prosser via SamMobile).

A visitor experiences a mobile phone of Galaxy Z Flip3 at the exhibition area of Samsung during the … [+] Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2022. The 2022 edition of the MWC concluded here on Thursday. (Photo by Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Stepping Down The Pixel 7 Pro Display

Google’s next-generation Pixel, the titular Pixel 7 Pro, is already expected to have the same display hardware as the Pixel 6 Pro. Now we hear that the software is going to address the issue of battery life on the 6 Pro by allowing the display to downgrade itself to 1080p resolution to improve the performance:

“…Android 13 will introduce the option of different display resolutions, which could reduce power consumption. Specifically, Google has added ‘Highest’ and ‘High’ display options, which corresponds to 1440p (3,120 x 1,440) and 1080p (2,340 x 1,080) resolutions, respectively. Additionally, switching from Highest to High reduces pixel density from 512 PPI to 384 PPI.

“Theoretically, running the Pixel 7 Pro at 1080p should improve battery life, which remains an issue for the Pixel 6 Pro.”

(NotebookCheck).

More Global Gaming From Black Shark

Black Shark, the gaming smartphone manufacturer backed by Xiaomi, has released the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 pro to the international markets this week. Prices start at $549 for the former and $799 for the latter:

“The Black Shark 5 Pro and the vanilla model are quite similar. Both have 144Hz 6.67” AMOLED displays (FHD+, Samsung E4) with 720Hz touch sampling rate and magnetic pop-up triggers, both have stereo speakers…

“Both have Snapdragon chipsets too. The difference is that the Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, plus faster RAM (6,400MHz vs. 5,500MHz). The vanilla Black Shark 5 uses the Snapdragon 870 instead. Both phones are launching with JoyUI 13 (based on Android 12).

(GSM Arena).

Serving Up Love In Low Light

Continuing its support for the French Open, Oppo has taken the opportunity to showcase the low-light imaging capability of its latest smartphone, the Find X5 Pro, as well as involving its own community to decide on the messages:

“Galvanising the global support for this year’s tennis stars, OPPO launched the Inspirational Light campaign, where global tennis fans were encouraged to share messages of support, which were then used to create striking yet beautiful light painting imagery showcased on the red clay court on each night of the tournament.

“At the end of each night match, when the stadium’s lights were turned off, OPPO’s expert light painting crew ‘painted’ the fans’ best comments using OPPO’s Find X5 Pro’s low-light photography mode. The stunning visuals were captured by OPPO Find X5 Pro, with photos and videos posted across social media.”

(Oppo).

More Control For Android Gaming

Gaming lifestyle brand Razer typically focuses on laptop and desktop hardware, but mobile gaming has taken the lead this week with the launch of the Razer Kishi V2 controller. Splitting in half to cradle your smartphone, you have a full set of gamepad controls with extensive app support:

“The Razer Kishi V2 differs from the first-generation controller as the buttons now use microswitches instead of membranes, which should give a clicky feeling. In our review of the original Kishi, we noted that the buttons had a spongey feel and lower actuation point than what you will find on most first-party pads. Hopefully, the redesign can help alleviate these issues.”

(Trusted Reviews).

We Have A Date For Nothing

Continuing the “many small announcements” approach to marketing best seen at founder Carl Pei’s previous company, technology company Nothing has announced that it will be announcing its first smartphone, the Phone (1), on July 12th. This will be the company’s second consumer product, following on from the Ear (1) wireless buds:

“Incidentally, you can sign up on Nothing’s website to be notified of the event, which it will stream on its website. Unsurprisingly, Nothing is remaining quiet on most Phone (1) aspects, but it has confirmed that the smartphone will rely on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Also, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a recycled aluminium mid-frame, a transparent back, wireless charging support and no display chin.”

(Notebook Check).

And Finally…

As Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference draws to a close, the iPhone crowd are pouring over the details of the next version of iOS… as is the Android crew. Is there anything in Apple’s OS that Android fans would benefit from? Tyler Lee picks out five, including lock screen widgets:

“Widgets aren’t a new feature in Android, and neither are lockscreen widgets, but for whatever reason, Google decided to scrap the feature years ago. iOS 16 introduces lockscreen widgets that will make it easier for users to see the information they need at a glance, and we wouldn’t be surprised in Google might be rethinking their decision and bring the feature back.”

(Phandroid).

