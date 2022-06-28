Vattam Confirmed for Direct OTT Release, Where & When to Watch? – JanBharat Times

Ads

One of the leading production house Dream Warrior Pictures, producer of Taanakkaran, O2. Both of movies had a direct release on Disney+Hotstar, now the third is Vattam.

Directed by Kamalakannan, known for notable directorial debut Madhubana Kdai, stars Andrea Jeremiah,Sibiraj, Athulya, Samuthirakani, Manjima Mohan. Nivas K Prasanna is the music director and SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu are producers of the film.

Vattam is forthcoming Tamil Thriller drama directed by Kamalakannan best known for a Tamil socio-political satire starring Karthi Vel and Dhyana.

It is jointly produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of their Dream Warrior Pictures, which is referred to as one of the leading production house of Tamil Film Industry

SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu produced the Vattam movie which is not going to release in cinemas. As the director and producer of the movie have decided that the movie to be shown on OTT platform.

Vattam leads by Sibiraj, Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles along with Athulya Ravi, Shyam Prasad, and more. The music is given by Nivas K Prasanna. Sibi Sathyaraj is son of veteran actor Sathyaraj (Baahubali’s Katappa).

Vattam’s digital rights are acquired by leading platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The first look poster features Sibiraj and Andrea look intriguing.

#Vattam – Coming soon on #DisneyplusHotstar 😎 #VattamOnDisneyplusHotstar #DisneylusHotstarMultiplex @sukameekannan @Sibi_Sathyaraj @andrea_jeremiah @AthulyaOfficial @nivaskprasanna @DreamWarriorpic @prabhu_sr pic.twitter.com/X7DTLCk7NR

— Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplusHSTam) June 27, 2022

The movie release date is yet not officially announced but has been announced that the movie is going to be air in August 2022. First look poster is being appreciated on social media.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Copyright © 2018-2022 JanBharat Times.

Ads

source