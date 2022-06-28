Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC – Defense World

Ads

Jun 28th, 2022

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,294.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,586.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

