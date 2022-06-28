The 52 Best Amazon Deals From Its New Year 2022 Sale – Real Simple

Ads

New Year sales are the perfect time to put your new holiday gift cards to use and save in the process, especially when it comes to wellness, fitness, and all kinds of resolution must-haves.

Amazon's New Year sale is underway with thousands of deals across all product categories, including steep savings (up to 70 percent) on fitness gear, workout apparel, sports equipment, and more. Shoppers can also save on winter clothing, kitchen gadgets, home goods, electronics, and beauty products.

Unlike its huge Prime Day sale, you don't have to be a member to get the majority of these deals, but only Prime subscribers will get full access to the assortment of markdowns in Amazon's Just for Prime section and free, two-day shipping on eligible products. But don't fret, non-members. Anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get these perks.

Amazon's annual New Year, New You event features all kinds of special savings on everything you need to make 2022 the best year for your health. There are discounts on all kinds of goodies that will make it easier to eat healthy, meditate more, journal daily, improve your sleep—whatever you're hoping to accomplish this year. A fresh pair of sneakers or a new yoga mat might be just what you need to feel excited and motivated.

And since the start of the new year is always a great time to make changes, you may want to grab a few upgrades for your home, wardrobe, or beauty bag. There are deals galore on fresh bedding, cozy winter clothes, and top-rated skincare.

Amazon has not disclosed how long its New Year sales will last, but with the holiday shopping season coming to a close, it's likely one of the last big sales for some time. Don't delay and miss out on these savings because once these deals end, the prices will go back up.

