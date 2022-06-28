Exclusive: Samsung will launch a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 variant – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

We’re still a couple of months away from when Samsung is due to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The company is expected to make some meaningful improvements to its upcoming foldable device, one of which will be enhanced internal storage.

SamMobile has exclusively learned that there will be one variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that’s going to offer a staggering 1TB of internal storage. That’s going to be more than enough for even the most discerning power users.

Samsung is not completely opposed to the idea of launching smartphones with 1TB internal storage. We exclusively reported before the Galaxy S22 series launch that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 1TB variant, and it does. Since the Galaxy S22 series ditches the microSD card slot, the 1TB option caters to customers who require more storage.

The company offers the Galaxy Z Fold 3 wth 256GB and 512GB of storage. Both of these storage options will also be available for the upcoming foldable. Samsung is kicking things up a notch by offering a 1TB variant for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. SM-F936J, SM-F936N, SM-F936W are among the models that have 1TB storage.

Remember, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t have a microSD card slot, and that’s likely going to be true for its successor as well. A 1TB storage option will appeal to users who prefer having significant internal storage. Since microSD cards won’t be supported, this is the ideal solution.

What this will mean for the device’s price tag remains to be seen. Priced at $1,899, the 512GB variant is currently the most expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 model. If Samsung is not planning to cut prices, it’s likely that the 1TB variant might cost $1,999. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 series in August this year.

