Take a sneak peek at Samsung Galaxy A03 price ahead of launch- nothing official about it – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

The affordable Samsung Galaxy A03 is expected to launch in the Indian subcontinent soon. Do not confuse it with the Galaxy A03 Core that made its way to the Indian market around the same time when Galaxy A03 debuted in Vietnam. Samsung Galaxy A03 price is tipped on launch at around Rs. 10,499. Though the South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any specific details about the Samsung Galaxy A03 yet, rumours and leaks have already started circulating on the internet. Going by these rumours, the phone is expected to launch either by the end of February or March beginning. Check out the expected price and specifications here.

MySmartPrice has quoted tipster Mukul Sharma aka @Stufflistings as saying that the Galaxy A03 will be offered in two variants- one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and the other with 4GB + 64GB. Galaxy A03 price (base variant) is likely to be Rs. 10,499 and the 4GB + 64GB is expected to be Rs. 11,999.

The Galaxy A03 will likely come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It will pack a 48MP primary lens and 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. It will be powered by a UNISOC-branded SoC, presumably belonging to the Tiger T6xx series, a PowerVR IMG8322 GPU, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will run on the Android 11 operating system with custom OneUI on top.

The phone is expected to serve as an ideal entry-level smartphone. However, it will face tough rivalry from better-specced offerings by Chinese bigwigs such as Xiaomi and Realme.

Samsung hasn’t revealed the plans on launching the Galaxy A03 in India as yet.

Recently, the company has brought latest edition Galaxy S22 to its Galaxy S flagship range. Samsung has conducted pre-booking event on Samsung Live, the company’s own live ecommerce platform yesterday at 6 pm. The Galaxy S22 has debuted at Rs. 72,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB model will be available at Rs. 76,999. Both the models are available in three colour variants – Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colours.





Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71645605303009

source