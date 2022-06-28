Elon Musk and Amber Heard: How was their relationship? – Marca

Ads

The romance between the two celebrities came to light during the trial between the actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, has brought further curiosity about the actress’ relationship with Elon Musk.

While it has been noted that the 36-year-old Aquaman performer had been dating the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 50, Heard’s court case and Musk’s purchase of Twitter made them the focus of countless headlines in recent weeks.

Heard sued Depp, 58, for $50 million after the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor accused her of defaming him in an op-ed published by The Washington Post in 2018, where he said he was a victim of domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, Musk has made headlines after acquiring Twitter in exchange for $44 billion and also for his statements on freedom of speech by ensuring that he will reinstate the accounts of several suspended public figures, including former President Donald Trump.

The billionaire was expected to testify at Heard’s trial, which saw his closing arguments last Friday pending the jury’s final decision. However, Musk did not take the stand, either in person or virtually.

Years before they were romantically involved, Musk and Heard met during the summer of 2012 while working on the set of the film Machete Kills, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

In that film released in 2013, Heard played “Miss San Antonio” Blanca Vasquez, while Musk appeared in a cameo playing himself.

The extent of the pair’s interaction on set is unknown, but they also wouldn’t have had much choice when it came to rubbing elbows with other celebrities, as the cast included an exhaustive list of famous faces.

Among the film’s stars were Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Antonio Banderas, Jessica Alba, Mel Gibson, Vanessa Hudgens, Cuba Gooding Jr, Sofia Vergara and Lady Gaga.

Musk’s divorce from actress Talulah Riley was finalized in 2016; while Heard filed for legal separation from Depp in the same year, and their union was officially dissolved in early 2017.

Exactly when Musk and Heard began dating has been disputed, but Depp claimed in a lawsuit, according to People, that his then-wife had an affair with the entrepreneur “almost a month after” they married in 2015.

However, a spokesperson for Musk insisted, “Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship did not become romantic until some time later.”

In April 2017, Heard and Musk were photographed hanging out together as a couple for the first time while visiting Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Heard made things official on Instagram that day, according to People.

Later, in August 2017, the couple announced in a statement with People that they had gone their separate ways.

“The distance has been very hard on our relationship because we haven’t been able to see each other much,” noted part of a message issued by both parties on social media.

