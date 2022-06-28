'Kevin Hart, How Could You?': The Man from Toronto is Apparently So Bad People Are Cancelling Netflix Subscriptions – Animated Times

Ads

Patrick Hughes‘s newest movie, The Man from Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson released on Netflix on 24th June 2022. The movie didn’t seem to hit the mark as it received a lot of bad reviews. The plot follows a New York City screw-up named Teddy who is mistaken for the “Man from Toronto” when the two wind up in the same Airbnb.

The movie was originally slated for a theatrical release by Sony in November 2020 but it was delayed due to covid, then was acquired by Netflix and they finally released it. It’s poorly made and is another example of committee-driven comedy that Netflix releases for SEO purposes as if Netflix released it just so they can throw up half a dozen results when you type ‘Kevin Hart’ in the search bar.

Also read: 5 Most Controversial Stand-Up Comedians For The Thick-Skinned Fans

It feels like Kevin Hart had to overcompensate for co-star Woody Harrelson’s utter disinterest in the entire movie. The movie lacks comedy which only left the dull, meaningless plot. That could be overlooked if the movie was fun, but it was not.

Also read: 15 People Share Why Celebrities Blocked Them On Social Media

Every movie goes under scrutiny on social media and The Man from Toronto was not an exception. Fans formed their opinions on the movie and shared them on social media.

So much shit content on that platform right now. I wish we could go back to the days of House of Cards, Orange is the new black…

— DR JONES (@J_Blazer1) June 24, 2022

For the love of god don’t watch “The Man from Toronto”. That shit is boring af. Unsubscribing Netflix right now. 🥴

— 4li (@4li_619) June 24, 2022

You just discouraged me tbh 😬

— J Sinns Jr (@RealTwist12) June 24, 2022

The Man From Toronto? It's a no for me. I'll be avoiding that one. Netflix, Kevin Hart, and the director of The Hitman's Bodyguard. That's just a bad combination.

— Rotimi au Akinbiyi (@TimiFrost) June 24, 2022

Ads

The movie is so bad that fans are considering unsubscribing from Netflix.

The Man From Toronto could mean a lot of things to a lot of people but funny is definitely not the word. Most of it is beyond human comprehension, and Woody Harrelson doesn’t do a better job than Kevin Hart who seemed to carry the entire movie with his performance. However, The Man From Toronto does have some genuinely fun and creative fight choreography. The movie wasted some legitimate star power and could’ve been better if it was not neglected.

Also Read: Why Fans Are Asking for Kevin Hart Oscars Boycott After His 2019 Debacle

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

source