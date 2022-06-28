Compass Offices Opens New Flexible Office Space in Yotsuya, Tokyo – Business Wire

Ads

Compass Offices, a leading flexible office space provider in Asia Pacific, opens the Yotsuya N Club business centre to expand its serviced offices network in Tokyo. The brand new 8-floor Yotsuya N Club office tower is centrally located in the business district of Yotsuya in Shinjuku-ku, a location popular with public service companies and law professionals. (Photo: Business Wire)

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compass Offices, a leading flexible office space provider in Asia Pacific, opens the Yotsuya N Club business centre to expand its serviced offices network in Tokyo.

The brand new 8-floor Yotsuya N Club office tower is centrally located in the business district of Yotsuya in Shinjuku-ku, a location popular with public service companies and law professionals.

Within easy walking distance to the Tokyo Metro and JR Yotsuya Station, the office building is only one stop away from JR Shinjuku Station, connecting a number of key districts in Tokyo.

Yotsuya N Club provides business-ready flexible office space and shared offices with corporate fit-out, inviting business lounge and meeting rooms, as well as enterprise-grade IT infrastructure and high-speed Wi-Fi to meet the business needs of entrepreneurs, corporates and professionals.

Compass Offices Chief Executive Officer, Hans Leijten, said the expansion of the Tokyo network is driven by the growing customer demand for flexible office solutions in the metropolitan area.

“The Yotsuya N Club building offers the increasing number of international companies looking for business opportunities in Tokyo a variety of office solutions for teams of 1 to 40 people.”

Yotsuya N Club is Compass Offices’ third location in Tokyo, alongside its business centres in Ebisu and Toranomon.

Within walking distance, the Yotsuya neighbourhood offers a wide selection of amenities, such as Hotel New Otani Tokyo and Hotel Keihan Tokyo Yotsuya, the atré Yotsuya shopping centre and the popular restaurant and bar street, Shinmichi-dori. Historic landmarks, such as the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace and Shinjuku National Garden are nearby.

Compass Offices Yotsuya N Club opens 1 July 2022. Enquiries are welcome.

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services that enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres in 9 cities and over 20,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.

https://www.compassoffices.com/en/

Press Contact:

Judy Mak

Email: marketing@compassoffices.com

