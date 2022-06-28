Algorithm Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Reveals New Altcoin Picks for the Week – The Daily Hodl

A robot with a reputation for outpacing the crypto markets is presenting its latest portfolio allocations as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) attempt to stay afloat.
Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to create algorithmic portfolio assessments consistent with a “hive mind” consensus.
The bot’s newest data finds that traders’ risk appetite is increasing as most market participants voted to overweight their portfolios with 17 altcoins, in addition to crypto stalwarts Bitcoin at 69% and Ethereum at 62%.
Coming in a close third was layer-1 blockchain protocol Solana (SOL) at 58% overweight, followed by popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s native token BNB at 33% and layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) at 31%.
“Latest results of the RealVision Exchange crypto survey. Risk appetite is increasing. Percentage of participants who voted for overweight.
1. Bitcoin 69%
2. Ethereum 62%
3. Solana 58%
4. Binance 33%
5. Polygon 31%”
Other prominent digital assets that participants voted as “overweight” include Ethereum rival Avalanche (AVAX) at 25%, decentralized blockchain Cardano (ADA) at 20%, cross-chain liquidity protocol THORChain (RUNE) at 20%, as well as application-creating protocol Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and virtual world Decentraland (MANA) receiving 18%.
Cross-chain interoperability protocol Polkadot (DOT) was voted 16% overweight with dollar-pegged stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) just one percentage point behind.
Seven other altcoins received overweight votes between 8% and 9%, including oracle network Chainlink (LINK) and smart contract platform Fantom (FTM).
The Real Vision Bot was co-developed by quant analyst and hedge fund CEO Moritz Seibert and statistician Moritz Heiden.
Real Vision founder and macro economic expert Raoul Pal has called the bot’s historic performance “astonishing,” saying it outperforms an aggregated bucket of top 20 crypto assets on the market by more than 20%.
